All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
First-Of-Its-Kind! Rajasthan Govt Forms Welfare Board To Ensure Safety, Minimise Health Hazards Of Mine Workers

Image Credits: Business Standard

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

First-Of-Its-Kind! Rajasthan Govt Forms Welfare Board To Ensure Safety, Minimise Health Hazards Of Mine Workers

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Rajasthan,  15 July 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Over 25 lakh workers are engaged in different mining activities in over 33,000 mines in the state. However, due to the lack of a board and violation of the mining policy rules, most of the workers were never recognised as such.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a first, the Rajasthan government has issued an order to form a Mine Workers Welfare Board, fulfilling one of its poll manifestos and demands of the non-government organisations.

The state government will nominate a president and vice-president to head the seven-member board.

Over 25 lakh workers are engaged in different mining activities in over 33,000 mines in the state. However, due to the lack of a board and violation of the mining policy rules, most of the workers were never recognised as such.

India's mining industry has a poor safety and health record, despite many of the mines owned by the central and state governments. According to government data, the country's mines are dangerous by any standard, with one mine worker dying every six days on average in 2017. India is one of the world's most dangerous countries to be a coal miner.

Minimising Occupational Health Hazards

As per the government order, the board's term will be for three years, which will work for the welfare of the workers that ensures safety, minimising occupational health hazards such as silicosis, education of their kids and other facilities, The Times of India reported.

"This is a historic decision that the government has finally recognised the need to form the board that we had been demanding for 10 years. The mine workers will now have an identity, which can help them claim their rights," Rana Sengupta, director of Mines Labour Protection Campaign, an NGO demanding the constitution of the board for the past several years.

While there are construction or coal workers boards, Rajasthan has become the first state to establish a mining welfare board. However, Sengupta said the state should have done it much before, given the number of people suffering from silicosis and the challenges they face in getting support from the companies they work for and the government.

Silicosis is a long-term lung disease caused by breathing large amounts of crystalline silica dust over many years. Silica is a substance found in certain types of stone, rock, sand and clay, and working with these materials can create very fine dust that a person can easily inhale.

"Since the workers are not recognised officially by the companies, they don't get any support when they suffer from silicosis. In the absence of recognition of a mine worker, it was also tough for them to convince the administration to get the benefits enumerated in the silicosis policy," Sengupta added.

While the Rajasthan government has a silicosis policy and gives compensation during the treatment and after the patient's death, there is no strict regulation to prevent the disease by adopting safety measures. Sengupta said once the mine workers register, the board will have the power to force mine owners to take preventive measures against the deadly disease.

Also Read: World Youth Skills Day: 82% Students Believe College Education Didn't Equip Them With Relevant Skills


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Rajasthan Govt 
Welfare Board 
Miners 
Mine Workers 

Must Reads

First-Of-Its-Kind! Rajasthan Govt Forms Welfare Board To Ensure Safety, Minimise Health Hazards Of Mine Workers
Govt Plans 'Right To Repair' Framework To Get Products Fixed, Alter Easily: All You Need To Know
Did Indian Economy Fall From 3rd Largest In 2011 To 164th In 2021? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Over 1 Lakh Trees Cut Down By NHAI For Constructing Srinagar Ring Road; Reveals RTI Reply
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X