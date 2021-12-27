Demise Of A Giant! World Mourns The Death Of Desmond Tutu

South Africa is organizing a week's mourning to mark the demise of Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid leader, who passed away at the age of 90. The State plans to include a period of lying for two days before an official state funeral on January 1 in Cape Town. Leaders across the world, including Queen Elizabeth, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Pope Francis, mourned the leader's death. Tutu was one of the most prominent faces of the country. The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, called Tutu, helped bring about a 'liberated South Africa'.

World Leaders Condole Tutu's Demise

Queen Elizabeth II said, in her message, that she remembered with fondness, her meetings with Tutu, his warmth and humour. Moreover, the Vatican also said in a statement that Pope Francis offered 'heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones'.









In 1984, Tutu won the Nobel Prize for his role in the struggle to abolish the anti-apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority. Tutu became the bishop of Johannesburg in 1985 and the Archbishop of Cape Town in 1986. Moreover, he held the senior-most position in southern Africa's Anglican hierarchy. While at his position, he emphasized consensus-building for leadership and oversaw the introduction of women priests.

Mandela And Titu

Tutu met his contemporary Nelson Mandela in the 1950s, but the two could not meet each other after that for decades. However, when Mandela was released from prison in 1990, he stayed at Tutu's house that night. The Nelson Mandela Foundation said in a statement that the loss of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu is immeasurable. The Foundation said, "He was larger than life, and for so many in South Africa and around the world, his life has been a blessing. His contributions to struggles against injustice, locally and globally, are matched only by the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies.

