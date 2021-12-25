Delhi-based Organization Will Take You Closer To Your Dream Career

The number of Indian students who opt for higher education overseas has grown annually by leaps and bounds. The current spending of students abroad is $24 billion, which is expected to increase to $80 billion by 2024. The number of students aspiring to study overseas from India grew to 7,70,000 in 2019 from 4,40,000 in 2016. On the other hand, the number has risen from 37 million to 40 million domestically, during the same period. However, several students want to study abroad but find it difficult to zero down upon their university, course, fees, or the country itself.

Leverage EDU, a Delhi-based organization, steps in to ease the complications at this point of utter confusion. The company was founded in 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi to help every student realize their potential, irrespective of their financial background or birthplace. The company allows youngsters to navigate their pathways, unlock their talents, and enhance their skills. Traditionally the ideal path has been "admission to an international dream college". Thus, Leverage Edu has chosen to help its customers get into the international college of their choice, thereby kickstarting them on the path to realizing their potential.

The Vision Of Leverage EDU

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Akshay Chaturvedi, the Founder, said, "A couple of things in my life have led to beginning this venture. My parents come from Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns, both in Uttar Pradesh. My father moved to Delhi in 1978, and the biggest dream in their lives was that I get to speak good English. So, he would align his scooter behind school buses, and when a child would get down from the bus, he would try to speak to the child to understand which school provided the best English education. I realized that moving from a smaller city to a larger city eventually opens up several opportunities. When my friends back in my hometown were reading up about things like Pan masala, I was thinking of competing in spell bee."

Chaturvedi realized that he was privileged than many just because of his parents' choices. Secondly, when he was pursuing his Bachelor's degree from Delhi University, he joined IISEC, the largest youth organization globally, which helps students move from one country to another to pursue voluntary opportunities and internships. He worked there for three years, and people were moving from one place to another excited him. In 2014, when he went to the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, he was the Director of the Student Board and was helping the organizations recruit students from outside India. The common clue, he realized, was moving from one place to another, both domestically and internationally, opens up thousands of opportunities.

Chaturvedi tells The Logical Indian, "People are flocking towards the places that they feel would serve better for their talent. For instance, if someone wants to be an Automotive Engineer, he would do better in Germany; for fashion, there is France, Scotland is amongst the best in wine-making. Similarly, someone would do very well in Switzerland or the East Coast of America for culinary arts. People are becoming more mobile. Largely, most countries who are experiencing the inflow of people are preferring a study-based migration, as compared to a skill-based migration, and that has helped us increase."

The Rapid Increase In Four-And-A-Half Years

Leverage Edu has been running for more than four years. In their first year, they helped 100 students, which followed to 100 students in a month in the consecutive year. In their third year, they allowed 100 students in a month, and they are now looking to help over 100 students in a day. Traditionally, the education industry was very opaque and would not easily let the students speak to the Universities. Still, now they can meet the Universities every weekend and figure out the correct country and the right college for them, based on algorithms.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Chaturvedi said, "We made our counselling more employment-focused because they realized that nobody is studying to get a certificate; they are studying to secure a decent job for themselves. Therefore, a large chunk of our customers come to us through word of mouth".

While talking about the Padho India initiative, Chaturvedi said that the idea occurred to him when he visited a restaurant in the United Kingdom that said, "For every meal that you will have here, this restaurant will sponsor a meal in India through a foundation. ThatWhenealized somebody else is doing something in an entirely different field, and they can help children in India, we wanted to replicate something similar. So, we started that for every student who is applying to a college across the world, we will educate one child in rural in India."Lever

Padho India Initiative

Under the Padho India initiative, Leverage Edu will be sponsoring 1-year education for a child (aged 5-13) with fewer means and privileges against every student who uses our service to study in a dream university across the world. Using the company's mobile app, the customers, which includes both students and their parents, will also track the progress of the child whose education they have helped sponsor. The company is also setting out a new mission for us as a team with this thought - of enabling the dreams of 1 million kids in India to build the right career for themselves when they step into college.

In the entire procedure, the students have to pay the organization a token amount of Rs 1,000 to show that they are serious about investing their time and money in universities abroad. When a student comes in, the counselling team provide a free counselling session, and if they have the intent, they get on board with the team. From there on, a dedicated 'coach' works with the students concerning applying for colleges, getting offers from universities and making a deposit of 10 per cent of the University fee. The company helps students to understand what is best for them.

Hundreds of thousands of students from India want to go abroad for studies but find it difficult to zero down upon a college, and hence, have to give up on their dreams. Leverage EDU provides a pathway to goals.

