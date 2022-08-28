In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic Body

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has claimed that in the national capital's south zone, they have carried out a "major demolition drive" against unauthorised constructions. According to the civic body, between January 1 and August 18 of this year, the south zone carried out a "massive demolition and sealing action drive" in various locations.

They stated that actions against illegal properties had been taken in several locations, including Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Panchsheel Vihar, Kishangarh, Khanpur, Savitri Nagar, Gautam Nagar, and Mehrauli, totalling 473 demolition-related actions and 157 sealing actions.

Demolition & Sealing Action Drive

The dismantling and sealing of unauthorised constructions have been the "sole focus" of the building department's field team in the south zone. Officials claimed that unauthorised structures built by unscrupulous contractors were discovered during routine inspections of these sites.

According to NDTV, "These builders carried out unauthorised construction in blatant violations of various laws. Luring the general public into buying cheaper flats with extra ground coverage," the civic body said.

More Such Drives In Future

The MCD claimed that its Shahdara North Zone had launched a vigorous campaign against encroachment in ward 42 E, New Usmanpur. They stated that nearly 100-150 permanent structures were removed from the Gautampuri and R Block water tank area to the main road near Engineering College.

The civic body further said that it would "intensify the demolition drive".

Noida's Twin Tower Demolition

Noida's infamous Twin Towers, built by Supertech realty firm, were recently razed on Sunday at 2:30 pm, nine years after the residents moved to court alleging several violations of norms.

Taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, the 40-storey towers, Apex and Ceyanne, is the tallest structure yet in India to be demolished. The entire set of towers was brought down in just a few seconds using 3,700 Kg of explosives.

