Earthquake Of 6.3 Magnitude Hits Nepal, Netizens Share Videos Showing Impact Of Tremors In Delhi-NCR

Image Credits: Pexels, Google Map (Representative)

Earthquake Of 6.3 Magnitude Hits Nepal, Netizens Share Videos Showing Impact Of Tremors In Delhi-NCR

9 Nov 2022

The second earthquake came at midnight with a magnitude of 6.3, causing heavy destruction and killing six people. The epicentre of the quake has been confirmed at a region in Nepal, 90 km east-southeast of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

A large part of Delhi woke up to earthquake tremors around 2 am after two earthquakes and one aftershock hit Nepal early Wednesday. The National Seismological Centre of Nepal confirmed that the second earthquake of 6.3 magnitude at a depth of 10 km hit the Doti district in the Himalayan region, killing six people and injuring several in the calamity.

The epicentre of the second earthquake has been confirmed at a region in Nepal, 90 km east-southeast of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, which is almost 450 km away from Ghaziabad.

Tremors of the earthquake were felt strongly in Delhi-NCR and some parts of Lucknow; however, no calls have been received at the emergency operation centre, confirmed a Delhi Disaster Management Authority Official while speaking with Hindustan Times.

Two Earthquakes Hit Nepal

Around 8:52 pm on Tuesday, the first earthquake hit Nepal with a magnitude of 4.9. While it didn't cause heavy destruction, the administration was put on alert. The second earthquake came just five hours after, at 1:57 am, with a magnitude of 6.3, causing heavy destruction and killing six people. An aftershock in the region was reported soon after; however, no further deaths have been reported yet.

Visuals from the region that are being shared on Twitter by locals show buildings being reduced to debris. The Nepal Army has been deployed to the affected areas to conduct a search and rescue operation.

Delhiites Share Videos Showing Impact Of Tremors

Sharing a video of his house on Twitter, vlogger Gaurav Taneja showed the appliances in his house shaking as the national capital felt the earthquake tremors.

A Twitter user Ahmad has shared CCTV footage of his house exterior to show the tremor impact in Delhi.

Twitter user Anil Kumar has shared a CCTV footage of his office in Lucknow, which shows how strongly the tremors were felt in the city.

Nikhil Chhabra, a resident of Crossing Republik in Ghaziabad, shared a video of residents vacating their houses and gathering outside the residential complex to await more updates.

As per a report by Mint, studies have proved that the Indian plate is getting subducted under the Eurasian plate at the rate of 5 cm every year. This shift in the tectonic plates is leading to an increase in the height of Himalayan fold mountains, making the region prone to earthquakes.

Also Read: Opening Space For All! First Privately Built Indian Rocket To Make Maiden Flight From Sriharikota

Contributors Suggest Correction
