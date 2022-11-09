All section
Caste discrimination
Opening Space For All! First Privately Built Indian Rocket To Make Maiden Flight From Sriharikota

Image Credits: Firstpost and Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Opening Space For All! First Privately Built Indian Rocket To Make Maiden Flight From Sriharikota

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  9 Nov 2022 6:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Regarding their maiden mission, Naga Bharath Daka, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-Founder of Skyroot Aerospace said that the Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital launch vehicle.

India is all geared up to launch its first-ever privately developed rocket, Vikram-S, from the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) rocket port in Sriharikota.

The rocket, designed and created by the Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, will take off to Lower Earth Orbit with three payloads between November 12 and 16. Skyroot is known for building state-of-the-art launch vehicles with the aim of making them affordable and reliable. Their collaboration with the ISRO is expected to open up the doors to a new era in space research and missions.

Mission Prarambh

Regarding their maiden mission, Naga Bharath Daka, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-Founder of Skyroot Aerospace said that the Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital launch vehicle. Apart from carrying three customer payloads, the launch vehicle would help test and validate the technologies lined up in their Vikram series of launch vehicles.

The options facilitating private sectors to explore space were opened in 2020, and two years later, Skyroot became the first private space company in the country to launch a rocket into space. Ideally, they have named the mission 'Prarambh,' which loosely translates as "the beginning," indicating the start of a new era for the private space sector. The vehicle has been named after the founder of the Indian Space program, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, as a tribute.

Feat Achieved Within A Short Window

As the first-ever such mission, the company and ISRO have ensured to put into use world-class launch infrastructure for the same.

As per a report by News18, the mission received its technical launch clearance from the Space regulator IN-SPACe, after which it was unveiled by ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath on November 7. It has been given a launch window between November 12 and 16, and the final date will soon be confirmed based on the right weather conditions.

Expressing their gratitude to ISRO and IN-SPACe, co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana said in a statement, "We could build and get our Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of their invaluable support." However, not much details have been made available regarding the customers whose satellites the rocket will carry and the insurance placed on the rocket.

Also Read: ISRO Setting Up Next-Generation Launch Vehicle For Heavier Payloads By 2030: Here's All You Need To Know About It

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Skyroot aerospace 
Space research 
ISRO 
Launch vehicle 
Vikram-S 

