Trending

Four Cops Probing Delhi Riots Case Get Out-Of-Turn Promotions

The four police personnel were a part of an investigating team that arrested 21 people, including former JNU student Umar Khalid, Jamia Coordination Committee’s media coordinator Safoora Zargar and others in connection with the riots.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   6 Jan 2021 4:14 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Four Cops Probing Delhi Riots Case Get Out-Of-Turn Promotions

Image Credit: The Indian Express

At least four Delhi police personnel engaged with the Special Cell have got out-of-turn promotion for their work in Northeast Delhi riots case that claimed at least 53 lives and left more than 700 injured.

The cops were a part of an investigating team that arrested 21 people, including former JNU student Umar Khalid, Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator Safoora Zargar and others in connection with the riots.

The Delhi Police had registered at least 755 cases in the February riots that shook the national capital, out of which 50 murder cases were transferred to the crime branch.

One case was transferred to the Special Cell, The Indian Express reported.

The special cell was probing conspiracy angle and riots and later invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and later created the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituting six teams of the New Delhi range.

"Recently, the in-charges of the six teams were asked by DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah to nominate one officer who has done extraordinary work during the investigation. Of the six names received, two were getting out-of-turn promotions in other cases, so their names were dropped. Four personnel have been promoted by the Delhi Police Commissioner," a senior police officer told News18.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, on January 1, had said that 135 cops have received out-of-turn promotions while 1700 have been arrested in the northeast Delhi riots case.

Months after the violence broke out in the national capital, the Delhi Police released photographs of 20 people accused in the riots. Pictures of the accused were put up at public places across Delhi and the police also announced a reward for those who provide information about the accused in connection with the riots.

Northeast Delhi had witnessed communal violence from February 24-26 after clashes between Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 supporters and protesters went out of control. The Delhi Police, in its recent charge sheet, also termed the incident as a 'terrorist activity'.

Also Read: Uttarakhand BJP Chief Calls Leader Of Opposition 'Budhia', Sparks Row

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian