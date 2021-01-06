Uttarakhand BJP Chief Calls Leader Of Opposition 'Budhia', Sparks Row

The Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president Bansidhar Bhagat triggered a massive row after he purportedly referred to the Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh a "budhia" (old woman).

The leader's sexist remark received a lot of criticism as the opposition called for disciplinary proceedings against him, The Times of India reported.

A purported video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, shows Bhagat asking party workers why BJP lawmakers would get in touch with a "budhia" who is herself a "doobta jahaz". Bhagat was responding to Hridayesh's claim that some BJP MLAs are in touch with her.

"Our Leader of Opposition is saying that several MLAs are in touch with her…arre budhia, tujhse kyun sampark karengey? (Why will they contact you, old woman)," Bhagat is purportedly heard saying in a video that went viral.



U'khand BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat calls leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh, Congress MLA from Haldwani constituency a 'Budhiya' (Old Lady) and a 'Doobta Jahaaz' (Sinking Ship) in Bhimtal, Nainital district! @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/5pxBmXtvA7 — Vineet Upadhyay (@VineetTNIE) January 5, 2021

Responding to Bhagat's remarks, Hridayesh in a tweet said his remarks reflect his cheap mentality.

Reacting to the allegations, the BJP's state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said that the video "could be tampered with".



Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has publicly apologised to senior Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh over the sexist remark made by Bhagat.

आदरणीय @IndiraHridayesh बहिन जी आज मैं अति दुखी हूँ । महिला हमारे लिए अति सम्मानित व पूज्या हैं। मैं व्यक्तिगत रूप से आपसे व उन सभी से क्षमा चाहता हँ जो मेरी तरह दुखी हैं। मैं कल आपसे व्यक्तिगत बात करूँगा व पुनः क्षमा याचना करूँगा। 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) January 5, 2021

Also Read: Odisha Law Minister Booked For Murder Of BJP Leader Who Exposed Corruption In PMAY

