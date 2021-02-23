One Year After Delhi Riots, Investigation Pending In Over 50% Cases

One year after the violent riots in northeast Delhi claimed at least 53 lives and damaged property in the national capital, the police investigation is still pending in 407 of the 755 cases registered, reported ThePrint.

The police have filed charge sheets in the remaining 348 cases, against 1,569 people for their alleged role in the riots.

According to the police data, a total of 1,818 people were arrested in connection with the violent riots, of which 1,165 are still in jail, and 652 have got bail.

"The 407 cases, in which investigation is still ongoing, include some in which no arrest has not been made yet," the police said.

Out of the 755 cases, as many as 62 are being investigated by three special investigation teams (SITs) formed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. One case that alleged the riots were "meticulously planned by key conspirators" has been transferred to the Special Cell and the remaining 692 are with the northeast district police.

Out of the 62 cases with the SITs, charge sheets have been filed in 46 cases and bail has been granted to 86 accused.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the cases and the Covid times, the investigation has moved very swiftly. We have been able to make arrests in over 400 cases and have charge-sheeted 348 cases out of the 755 cases, which is good progress," a senior cop said.

"We have also filed supplementary charge sheets in 120 cases. Investigation of other cases is ongoing," the cop added.

The police claimed to have used Video Analytics and Facial Recognition System for analysis of CCTV footage.

"945 CCTV footage and video recordings were obtained from multiple sources, including CCTV Cameras installed on the roads, video recordings from smartphones, video footage obtained from media houses and other sources were analysed with the help of video analytic tools and facial recognition system," the police said.



The police also claimed to have used artificial intelligence (AI) for the enhancement of CCTV images for better identification of rioters. "The e-Vahan and driving licence databases were used for further identification, they claimed.

On February 23 last year, violent riots broke out in northeast Delhi went on till February 25, with men armed with sticks and rods roaming in the national capital, setting vehicles and shops on fire, vandalising and damaging property including places of worship.

The Delhi Police has maintained that the cases were filed in a "free and fair manner".

