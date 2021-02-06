Farmer Unions' Chakka Jam: 50,000 Personnel, Water Cannons Deployed, UN Calls For 'Maximum Restraint'

Delhi has turned into a fortress as farmers are set to observe a three-hour chakka jam (roadblock) across the country, except in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and in the city. This comes ten days after farmers' tractor rally on Jan 26 turned violent in parts of Delhi.

The roadblock, called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanding the removal of the centre's three contentious farm laws, will come into effect at noon on Saturday, February 6, and will be observed along major national and state highways across India, NDTV reported.

"There will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow; roads will be blocked in rest of the country excluding Delhi. The reason is that they can be called to Delhi any time, so they are kept on standby," Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said.

The SKM, however, said that no roadblock will be observed in Delhi as all protest sites in and around the national capital are already in chakka jam mode.

The authorities, however, are taking no chance and have stepped up security in several parts of Delhi, with special focus on the iconic Red Fort that had become an epicentre of protests on Jan 26. Barricades have been strengthened on many key Delhi roads and water cannon vehicles have also been deployed.

Nearly 50,000 police, paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Delhi-NCR region, at least four metro stations have been closed and many have been put on high alert.



The police will also be monitoring social media to trace rumours and take action against those spreading them. Internet services have already been suspended in the epicentres of farmers protests- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has demanded maximum restraint from authorities in the wake of the farmers' stir.

#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) February 5, 2021

