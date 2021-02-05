India Compares Red Fort Violence To Capitol Hill Riots After US Comments On Farmers' Protests

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, February 4, said that the US State Department has acknowledged measures being taken by India towards agricultural reforms, NDTV reported.

"Any protest must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and the ongoing efforts of the government and concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson said.

India also drew a comparison between the Capitol Hill incident that occurred on Jan 6 in the United States and the vandalism of the Red Fort in Delhi on Jan 26. Referring to both countries as vibrant democracies with shared values, Srivastava said, "Incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on January 26 evoked similar sentiments and reactions in India as did the Capitol Hill incident on January 6 and are addressed as per local laws."

"The temporary measures with regards to internet access in certain parts of the Delhi-NCR region were therefore understandably undertaken to prevent further violence," he added.

Commenting on the internet restrictions at the protest sites along the Delhi border, the US administration had said it recognises that "unhindered access to information, including the Internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a thriving democracy."

In response to the comments, India said that the temporary measures with regard to Internet access in certain parts of the NCR region were therefore understandably "undertaken to prevent further violence".

US also backed reforms to open up India's markets and welcomed steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment.

Speaking on the recent comments of international celebrities and leaders on the ongoing farm stir, he said that the debate on reforming agricultural sector is an issue being addressed by Indian democratic polity. "Those following it should have an informed and objective view. We're making sure through our activities that this is what happens."

Additionally, Srivastava also said that India has issued a Mutual Legal Assistance Request to the US for investigation in the matter of Sikhs for Justice/Referendum 2020. "As per procedure, the request has been sent directly by the concerned authorities to the US Department of Justice (DoJ)," he said.

The MEA had earlier issued a statement claiming the involvement of some vested interest groups who are trying to mobilise international support against the country.

