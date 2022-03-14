Bravehearts! Three Delhi Police Personnel Jump Into River Yamuna To Rescue Drowning Law Student

In what can be described as an act of heroism, officials on Monday (March 14) revealed that three Delhi Police personnel dived into river Yamuna to save the life of a 20-year-old law student who reportedly tried to kill himself after he failed in one of his tests. Constable Sunil, Parveen and sub-inspector Gurish saw the student drowning in the river on Saturday morning and jumped in to save the individual.

The student mentioned above belongs to Rajasthan's Alwar and is currently studying at the National Law School of India in Bengaluru and left his home last week to come to Delhi. Officials revealed they received intel from the Alwar police that the male would try to kill himself as he tweeted about it.

Three Brave Delhi Cops

As per the police, SI Gurish received a phone call from Alwar police stating that the student was staying in a hotel in Paharganj. The officer had sent a team to the hotel, but the student was already gone. With the help of technical surveillance, the unit managed to track his location and went to the Signature Bridge looking for the student, reported The Indian Express.

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi stated: "The boy had already jumped into the river. Our staff approached him and asked him to stay at his place. He was drowning. With the help of divers, the personnel jumped in and saved the student."

Immediately, he was then rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is currently stable after receiving primary treatment.

During an investigation, the police found that the student had reached Delhi on February 27 and was reportedly planning to kill himself after failing in one of the subjects in his tests.

"We have been told that he was depressed. He didn't have the courage to face his father and teachers and decided to come to Delhi. We saved him in time with the help of his tweet and Alwar police," the DCP said.

The Police also revealed that they sent the student for counselling as well.

