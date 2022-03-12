All section
Good Governance
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Recognised 'Best Airport By Size And Region' For Fifth Year Running

12 March 2022

This massively prestigious recognition comes as a result of delivering a pleasing customer experience for its passengers and dedication to delivering services and facilities amidst some of the most challenging years with the ongoing COVID pandemic.

For the fifth year running, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has been officially labelled the 'Best Airport by Size and Region' by the Airport Council International (ACI) in the above 40 million passenger category.

This massively prestigious recognition comes as a result of delivering a pleasing customer experience for its passengers and dedication to delivering services and facilities amidst some of the most challenging years with the ongoing COVID pandemic. The award also comes as a prize for the initiatives adopting safety and health measures over these past few years, reported Zee News.

Best Airport by Size & Region

From Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to check-in and generate baggage tag themselves, e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass before proceeding to the security check to Self-Baggage Drop counters (SBD) are only a few of the proactive moves which are examples of quality service.

Concentrating on promoting a contactless journey amid the COVID pandemic, the airport also expedited its intended developments and launched initiatives like implementing a touch-less feature with the help of QR-code based technology to its self-check-in kiosks.

Meanwhile, the airport also set forth SOPs for delivering continuous essential services to the passengers and facilitating cargo flight operations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Paving The Way For India!

The ACI ratings are one of the biggest prestigious laurels in the aviation industry that recognise the best airports around the globe. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) surveys are performed at all airports worldwide, where passengers are interviewed to rate the services of the airport before boarding their flight.

CSMIA has also been adjudged the 'Best Airport by Size and Region' in Asia-Pacific.

Also Read: India's COVID Death Toll Three Times Higher Than Reported: Lancet Study

