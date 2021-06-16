Delhi Police Moves SC Challenging Bail To Activists Natasha, Devangana, Asif In Delhi Riots Case

A day after student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha were granted bail by the Delhi High Court, the Police approached Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 16, challenging the court's orders.

Filing a Special Leave Petition before the Apex Court, the department said they were not satisfied with the High Court's interpretation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and all the matter concerning the grant of bail. The Police said the offences were not made out prima facie against the three, reported LiveLaw.

What Happened?

Kalita and Narwal are members of the women's rights group Pinjra Tod, while Tanha is a student from Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi. The three were arrested in May 2020 under the stringent UAPA in connection with the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case and for allegedly being a part of a premeditated conspiracy behind the violence that broke at the time.

Granting bail to three, the Court, on June 15, said that the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest is misconstrued for terrorist activity. The Court noted that even if protests are large and become disorderly, they do not qualify as terrorist offences. They were unpersuaded and unconvinced by the Delhi Police's investigation in the case.

According to the report, lawyers representing the three have requested the Court to send their release warrant via email to Tihar jail.

Tanha has received custodial bail to take his B.A. final exams, while the other two are in jail. The advocates have requested the Court to speed up the verification and paperwork regarding release them from jail latest by Wednesday evening.

