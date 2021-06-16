Tokyo Olympics: Indian Hockey Team To Dedicate Their Performance, Victory To COVID Warriors

Indian Women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal on Tuesday, June 15, vowed to dedicate the team's performance and victory in the upcoming Olympic Games, in Tokyo, to the COVID warriors who put their lives at stake to help the citizens of the country.

"This Olympics is unlike any other in the past. Our country has been going through a lot, and the doctors and frontline workers have selflessly worked to save lives, putting themselves at risk. As we work hard towards securing a medal at the Games, we pledge to dedicate our efforts and hopefully victory to these warriors. We are safe and fit to perform, thanks to them. Thank you, Jai Hind," InsideSport quoted Rampal as saying.

The Indian skipper said the team drew inspiration from the frontline workers who have been tirelessly working to fight the pandemic since the first year. Although winning for India is always the goal, winning for the countrymen fuels the team with more power, she added.

When the country was hit by the pandemic in 2020, the team started a 21-day fitness challenge to collect funds to help feed more than 1000 vulnerable families and raised nearly ₹ 20 lakhs.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Follows The Lead

Manpreet Singh, Indian Men's Hockey Team captain, also pledged their victory to the COVID warriors as gratitude.

"As we work hard towards the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we promise to fight all odds to win a medal for India," said Manpreet in a video.

The Olympic Games will open on July 23, and teams continue to undergo rigorous training. The Sports Authority of India Center will begin selection trials this week to finalise the team for the Games.

