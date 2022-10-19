Beware Delhites! Delhi-NCR Accounts For More Than Half Of Vehicle Thefts In India, Followed By Bengaluru: Reveals Study

All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Twitter/ Pratik Joseph, Wikimedia (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  19 Oct 2022 11:24 AM GMT

According to the latest survey, Delhi-NCR accounts for more than 56 per cent of vehicle thefts in India, followed by Bengaluru (9 per cent) and Chennai (5 per cent). Meanwhile, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have reported the least number of thefts.

The vehicles made in India and abroad pass several quality checklists before entering the market, but security remains a concern. According to the latest survey, Delhi-NCR accounts for more than 56 percent of vehicle thefts in the country. Delhi is followed by Bengaluru (9 per cent) and Chennai (5 per cent).

Meanwhile, cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have emerged as the safest places that report the least number of vehicle thefts in India, finds Acko Vehicle Theft Report.

The report also revealed that places in Delhi- Bhajanpura, Rohini, Sultanpuri, and Dayalpur are more vulnerable to such thefts. Additionally, areas like South City I in Gurugram and, Uttam Nagar in the West, Sector 12 in Noida are also mentioned in the report.

'One Vehicle Stolen Every 12 Minutes'

According to a report by Times Now, one vehicle is stolen every 12 minutes in NCR, and vehicle theft accounts for 20 per cent of total crimes reported in the area.

The study further suggested that reliable and long-lasting cars and motorcycles are more prone to theft as it requires less servicing and maintenance.

The lack of parking space in colonies and parking lots is the primary reason Delhi-NCR is a vehicle theft hotspot, as several vehicles are left on streets and roads. However, vehicle thefts are increasing for various reasons- monetary purposes, executing illegal works, and causing intentional damage.

A report by Delhi police also revealed that more than 3 lakh vehicles were stolen in the national capital between 2011 and 2022, making it the most unsafe place for vehicles.

The report also mentions that between 2012 and 2021, the increase in the number of vehicles was 56 per cent, but the rise in vehicle thefts was 103 per cent. As Delhi shares its border with many other states, it becomes a quick gateway for criminals to escape.

