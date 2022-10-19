All section
Early-Stage Detection! IIT Roorkee Researchers Develop Breath-Based Cancer Detector

Image Credit: Career360

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttarakhand,  19 Oct 2022 6:10 AM GMT

Underlining the importance of early-stage cancer detection, the team of professors and researchers at IIT Roorkee have developed a breath-based cancer detector that is effective for oral, lung, and breast cancer.

A team of professors and researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have developed a ready, simple and easy-to-use breath-based cancer detector (BLO Detector) that is effective for oral, lung, and breast cancer. The effort is to detect the lethal disease at an early stage.

The BLO Detector is designed to function on the principles and laws of colourimetry. According to the official release, the milestone has been achieved by Professors Partha Roy, Indranil Lahiri, Debrupa Lahiri, and other researchers. Notably, the institute has signed a technology transfer with Tata Steel for further development.

Know How It Works

The IIT Roorkee Professor Indranil Lahiri, while talking about the know-how of the device, said, "This is a quick, handy, pocket-friendly breast-lung-oral cancer screening device, and a person just needs to blow into this device," India Today reported.

He added, "Immediately after the test, the person can match the colour of the substrate with a given colour code and understand the chances of having any of the breast, lung, and oral cancers." The BLO detector is expected to carry out the cancer symptoms test effectively.

According to health experts, the earlier cancer is detected, the more the chances of recovery. The acting director at IIT Roorkee, Professor ML Sharma, mentioned that cancer detection in the health sector is costly and most people can't afford the same. Being cost-effective, this device will help in cancer detection for those who go on without detection due to cost factors.

BLO Detector To Transform Health Industry

According to a study, as many as 13 lakh people in India had cancer in 2020, out of which the majority had cancer-related to the lungs, oral, and breast. The BLO detector will ensure the screening of patients at an early stage, after which the patients can consult the doctor for medical treatment.

Such an invention will increase the number of cancer survivors in India, especially for patients suffering from three types of cancer. Before its launch, the BLO detector underwent a clinical test at Cancer Research Institute, Dehradun, receiving 96.11 per cent and 94.67 per cent for sensitivity and specificity, respectively.

Also Read: Time To Build Healthy Ecosystem! Despite Growth, Know What Challenges Gig Workers Face

