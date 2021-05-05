Uttar Pradesh: Two Delhi Men Arrested For Illegally Selling Injection For Rs 80,000

The Noida police, on Tuesday, May 4 said that they had arrested two men, both residents of Delhi, for allegedly selling an injection at black market rates to people.

Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) stated that the men were charged for selling Actemra 400mg/20ml injection to a person for a sum of ₹80,000. The duo was by the officials of Sector 20 police station on Monday.

Explaining the incident, Singh said that Actemra was an expensive drug that was manufactured in Istanbul and under usual circumstances was priced around ₹30,000 but the men were selling it at an exorbitant rate amid the COVID crisis.

The two arrested, identified as Mohammed Junaid and Ravi Kumar, are residents of Sangam Vihar in Delhi. It soon came to light that both Ravi and Mohammad worked for a third person who is considered to be the mastermind of the entire fraud.

"The police have got information about their third partner and efforts are on to arrest him and unearth their network," said Singh, reported NDTV.

A case against them has been registered under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police said.

During the ongoing chaos that has been triggered by the second wave of the pandemic, many people have emerged as profiteering from the panic but selling the essentials at black market rates.

