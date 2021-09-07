All section
Delhi Govt Launches Vaccine On Wheels To Inoculate Labourers Against COVID

Image Credit: Twitter/ Aam Aadmi Party

The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Launches Vaccine On Wheels To Inoculate Labourers Against COVID

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Delhi,  7 Sep 2021 7:22 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The drive aims to inoculate 150 people everyday without an appointment. Due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointments and reach their nearest vaccination centers.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Rajendra Nagar in Delhi on Sunday, September 5, inaugurated a 'vaccination on wheels' van to inoculate laborers against COVID. The drive aims to inoculate 150 people every day without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said.


Chadha pointed out that due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointments and reach their nearest vaccination centers. "To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van," he said.

The MLA added that the government has already organised free vaccine camps in government schools but some labourers in Loha Mandi constituency seemed hesitant about getting the jab. People coming to 'vaccine on wheels' can register on the spot and are vaccinated inside the van by a hospital team and district administration. At least 1.5 million construction and labour workers are estimated to be working in New Delhi.

More Than 1 Crore Doses Administered

The city has administered the jab to more than 41 lakh people out of 1.5 crore people eligible for the vaccine. Till 6 pm on September 6, 1,42,66,435 vaccine doses had been administered in Delhi, including 1,01,49,595 as first dose and 41,16,840 as second. Around 67. 7 per cent of the city's residents have received the first dose. On Saturday, September 3, the capital crossed the milestone of 1 crore people being administered at least one vaccine dose.

Also Read: Google Temporarily Locks Afghan Govt Email Accounts As Taliban Seeks Information

Delhi 
Vaccine on wheels 
Aam Aadmi Party 
Raghav Chadha 

