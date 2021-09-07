All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Google Temporarily Locks Afghan Govt Email Accounts As Taliban Seeks Information

Image Credits: Pixabay, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Google Temporarily Locks Afghan Govt Email Accounts As Taliban Seeks Information

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Writer: Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Remote Intern

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

See article by Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Others/World,  7 Sep 2021 6:00 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

In the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, reports have indicated that biometric and Afghan payroll databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print


Google has temporarily locked an undisclosed number of Afghan government email accounts owing to the fear resulting from the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.

In the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, reports have indicated that biometric and Afghan payroll databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies, according to a report by India Today.

In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc's Google insinuated that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, on the pretext that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and thus "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."

Former employee breaks silence

One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials' emails. The employee further stated that the Taliban had asked him to save the data stored on the servers of the ministry he used to work for.

"If I do so, then they will get access to the data and official communications of the previous ministry leadership," the employee said. The employee stated that he did not comply and hence has since gone into hiding.

Mail exchanger records available to the public reveal that two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google's servers to handle official emails, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education, and mines. Even Afghanistan's office of the presidential protocol also used Google, according to the records, as did some local government bodies.

"It would give a real wealth of information," said Chad Anderson, a security researcher with internet intelligence firm DomainTools who helped Reuters identify which ministries ran which email platform. "Just even having an employee list on a Google Sheet is a big problem," he said, citing reports of reprisals against government workers.

Anderson further added that it was worth tracking the Taliban's attempt to control the digital infrastructure of Google. Intelligence drawn from that infrastructure, he said, "may be far more valuable to a fledgling government than old helicopters."


Also Read: Lending A Helping Hand: Airbnb To House 20,000 Afghan Refugees


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Zara Antoinette Kennedy
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Google 
Afghanistan 
Taliban 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X