All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Cities Go Up In Global Start-Up Rankings As Chinas Ecosystems Slip- Check Full Report

Image Credit: Unsplash and Canva (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Cities Go Up In Global Start-Up Rankings As China's Ecosystems Slip- Check Full Report

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Others/World,  16 Jun 2022 6:26 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India witnessed a rapid increase in the number of large exits and early-stage visits and has seen a substantial increase in ecosystem value.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Several Indian cities have risen in the global startup ecosystem rankings, with Delhi being one of the latest additions. A report by Startup Genome, which is a policy advisory and research organization for public and private organizations, says Delhi is 11 places higher than in 2021, entering the top 30 for the first time at 26.

Bangalore, home to the R&D centres of some of the world's most renowned tech companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Google, has risen from 23 last year to 22. On the other hand, China's ecosystem suffered a drop in the rankings.

About The Rankings

When talking about the startup growth in India, a report by Startup Genome said, "India has seen a rapid increase in the number of large exits and early-stage visits, and has seen a substantial increase in ecosystem value." The report also said that in 2021, the country produced 44 unicorns and saw a 10-fold increase in exits compared to 2020. It also stated that Delhi and Mumbai have joined Bangalore in the top 40.

The startup ecosystem in China, on the other hand, has suffered a drop in its rankings. The performance of Chinese startup hubs has seen a decline for the first time since the global startup ecosystem ranking report was published. Out of the 13 cities studied, eight cities have fallen in this year's rankings.

Talking about China, the report by Startup Genome said, "China, is experiencing the impact of government regulation. In 2021, Beijing cracked down on companies over issues including anti-competitiveness and data privacy." The report further stated that investors worldwide suffered when the Chinese government went after its Edtech Industry in July 2021 and raised constraints on overseas IPOs in December 2021.

The report also said that according to Bloomberg, China is still a startup powerhouse, with a venture investment topping $130 billion in 2021.

Rankings Of Other Cities

Boston took the number 4 spot in the rankings after replacing Beijing. Silicon Valley is ranked 1 in the report, followed by New York City and London.

Seoul entered the global top 10 ecosystems for the first time, up by six places from 16 in 2021 and 20 in 2020.

Also Read: Here's All You Need To Know About Centre's New Agnipath Scheme

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Delhi 
Bangalore 
China 
Startup 

Must Reads

I2U2 Summit: India, US, Israel, And UAE Forms Group; Food Security And Maritime On Focus
Green Future! BESCOM To Set Up 140 Charging Stations Across Bengaluru In Six Months
Everything You Need To Know About India's First Private Train Service Under 'Bharat Gaurav Scheme'
Privacy At Stake! Popular Apps Like Angry Birds, Candy Crush Revealing Children's Personal Information: Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X