Caste discrimination
Heres All You Need To Know About Centres New Agnipath Scheme

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Twitter/indiannavy and Twitter/IAF_MCC (Representational)

Good Governance
Here's All You Need To Know About Centre's New Agnipath Scheme

Delhi,  15 Jun 2022 6:43 AM GMT

The scheme provides an opportunity for the youth to serve in the armed forces. Those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers.'

The government of India launched the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme on June 14, which seeks to transform the country's armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while unveiling the scheme, said that this scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide the Indian Armed Forces with a "youthful profile".

Know About The Agnipath Scheme

The Agnipath Scheme is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme used to recruit soldiers, sailors and airmen. The scheme provides an opportunity for the youth to serve in the armed forces. Those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers.' The 'Agniveers' will be recruited at the age limit of 17.5 to 21-years of age, with the promised salary of ₹45,000.

The 'Agniveers' will form a distinct rank in the three services and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform. Under the scheme, soldiers get released after four years of service, and only 25 per cent of soldiers, who are the best professionals in the field, will be re-inducted as permanent recruits.

In a report by The Times of India, Rajnath Singh said, "Under Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided an opportunity to serve in armed forces as Agniveer." He added that the Agnipath scheme has been implemented in order to strengthen India's security.

He also said that the 'Agniveers' would be provided with a good pay package and a retirement package which will be given after four years of service.

Recruitment Criteria For The Scheme

Candidates will be enrolled in their service of choice under the respective service act and will serve for a duration of four years. Centralised screenings and assessments of the cadets based on their merit and performance in the service will also be held from time to time.

100 per cent of candidates can apply on a volunteer basis to enrol in the regular cadre.

Salary Packages

The 'Agniveers' will be provided with a salary of ₹30,000 per month. The starting package is ₹4.76 lakh, and the 'Agniveers' can apply for that after four years of service. In case of martyrdom, full payment of unserved service years will be given to their families.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Agnipath Scheme 
Government of India 
Army 
Navy 
Air Force 

