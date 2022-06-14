All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Warning! Latest Study Suggests Male Smokers Have Increased Risk Of Bone Fractures, Early Death

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Warning! Latest Study Suggests Male Smokers Have Increased Risk Of Bone Fractures, Early Death

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Others/World,  14 Jun 2022 6:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States. According to the study, there are about 34.2 million adult smokers in this country, including 16.7% of men and 13.6% of women.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

It is widely known that smoking causes a plethora of health problems, including respiratory diseases, various forms of cancer and other diseases. In a recent study conducted by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), researchers have found that male smokers will now be facing problems like osteoporosis, increased bone fractures and early death.

How Was The Study Conducted

In a report by UPI, researchers at UNLV conducted the study by analysing around 30,000 cases of bone fractures in the past three decades. The researchers came to the conclusion that smoking increases the risk of a bone fracture in males by 37 per cent.

What Does The Study Say

Dr Qing Wu, an associate professor in UNLV's School of Public Health and the Nevada Institute of Personalized Medicine, said, "Smoking is a major risk factor for osteoporosis and risk of fracture." He further added that men tend to smoke more than women, increasing their risk for contracting osteoporosis, which was traditionally believed to be a women's disease.

Wu also stated that smoking is thought to increase the risk of skeletal fractures because cigarette chemicals negatively impact bone cells and reduce the body's ability to absorb Vitamin D and calcium, critical nutrients for strong bone mineral density.

He added that smoking is a risk factor for injuries in general as it interferes with the process of tissue repair, which then makes the body more susceptible to wounds and inhibits healing.

According to the researchers, the influence of cigarettes on fracture risk is not fully understood.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States. According to the study, there are about 34.2 million adult smokers in this country, including 16.7 per cent of men and 13.6 per cent of women.

These findings were published on June 3 in the journal Scientific Reports.

Also Read: Sustainable & Eco-Friendly! Know About Green Oscar Winner & India's 'Solar Man' Santi Pada Gon Chaudhuri

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Smoking 
Male Smokers 
Health 
Cigarettes 

Must Reads

'No More Welcome Ladies And Gentlemen': Mumbai Schools To Embrace Inclusivity, Adopt Gender-Neutral Uniforms & Language
Chhattisgarh Government Set To Reopen 260 Schools Closed For 15 Years In Maoist-Hit Areas
Warning! Latest Study Suggests Male Smokers Have Increased Risk Of Bone Fractures, Early Death
Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli, And Other Markets Shortlisted By Delhi Govt For 'World Class' Development
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X