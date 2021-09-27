Delhi HC Allows Woman To Terminate 22 Weeks Pregnancy, Given Risks Involving Child, Mother

The Delhi High Court, earlier this month, allowed a woman to terminate her 22-week pregnancy, owing to the physical difficulties that the child was likely to suffer and the psychological complication to the mother.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a petition filed by a 31-year-old woman, who had presented her ultrasound reports to the Court, stating that the child would suffer from various deformities which would require multiple corrective surgeries for survival. This will further bring up numerous intra-operative and post-operative complications, NDTV reported.

Reportedly, the foetus was already suffering from 'nuchal edema & a bilateral cleft lip and palate'.

The woman told about the complications she had developed from 2019 when she was pregnant with twins, delivered them pre-maturely.

One of the children passed away due to physical deformities, while the other is undergoing several treatments. Considering the past results and her current examination, the woman said she was not able to endure more pain.

"As there is every likelihood the pregnancy would cause her grave psychological harm might be caused to her, I am inclined to agree that the petitioner ought to be granted permission for termination of her pregnancy," the media quoted the Court.

Besides, the medical board that the Court referred to agreed to the petitioner's points about the risk involved.

