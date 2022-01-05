Delhi Govt Orders Hospitals To Reserve 40% Beds For COVID Patients

The Delhi government has ordered all private hospitals and nursing homes with a bed capacity of 50 or more to reserve 40 percent of beds for Covid patients. The government has taken the decision considering the sharp spike in daily Covid-19 cases across the national capital.

The order issued by the Delhi Government noted that the positivity rate COVID positivity rate in the city has exponentially risen from 2.44 percent on December 31 to over 8 percent on Tuesday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on new restrictions after over five per cent positivity for two successive days which triggered a red alert under the colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan.

Rising COVID Cases In Delhi

Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived in Delhi. He also said this predicting that the national capital would record over 10,000 new cases increasing the positivity rate to 10 per cent on Wednesday, reported Hindustan Times.

Considering the spread of Covid-19, the government announced a weekend curfew on the movement of individuals in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on subsequent Monday. The order had exceptions for officers, private medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, students giving exams, and individuals travelling to airports, railway stations.

According to the Delhi Government's Covid Dashboard, Delhi has 21,701 Covid beds across the city. Out of the 11211 Covid-19 beds, 868 were occupied as of Wednesday, with 10343 still available. 9,718 beds with oxygen support and 1,334 ventilator beds were available.

Covid Restrictions Across Several States

Along with Delhi, several states across India have imposed restrictions following the increase in Covid-19 cases. In Karnataka, for two weeks, weekend curfew will be in force from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on the following Monday. A night curfew has been imposed in Punjab, Bihar and Chattisgarh.

In most states, pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. In states such as Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, schools and classes will remain closed.

