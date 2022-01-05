All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Govt Orders Hospitals To Reserve 40% Beds For COVID Patients

Image Credits: Hindustan Times, static.com(representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Orders Hospitals To Reserve 40% Beds For COVID Patients

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

India,  5 Jan 2022 12:04 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-05T18:21:58+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

The order issued by the Delhi Government noted that the positivity rate COVID positivity rate in the city has exponentially risen from 2.44 percent on December 31 to over 8 percent on Tuesday.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi government has ordered all private hospitals and nursing homes with a bed capacity of 50 or more to reserve 40 percent of beds for Covid patients. The government has taken the decision considering the sharp spike in daily Covid-19 cases across the national capital.

The order issued by the Delhi Government noted that the positivity rate COVID positivity rate in the city has exponentially risen from 2.44 percent on December 31 to over 8 percent on Tuesday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided on new restrictions after over five per cent positivity for two successive days which triggered a red alert under the colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan.

Rising COVID Cases In Delhi

Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived in Delhi. He also said this predicting that the national capital would record over 10,000 new cases increasing the positivity rate to 10 per cent on Wednesday, reported Hindustan Times.

Considering the spread of Covid-19, the government announced a weekend curfew on the movement of individuals in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on subsequent Monday. The order had exceptions for officers, private medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, students giving exams, and individuals travelling to airports, railway stations.

According to the Delhi Government's Covid Dashboard, Delhi has 21,701 Covid beds across the city. Out of the 11211 Covid-19 beds, 868 were occupied as of Wednesday, with 10343 still available. 9,718 beds with oxygen support and 1,334 ventilator beds were available.

Covid Restrictions Across Several States

Along with Delhi, several states across India have imposed restrictions following the increase in Covid-19 cases. In Karnataka, for two weeks, weekend curfew will be in force from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on the following Monday. A night curfew has been imposed in Punjab, Bihar and Chattisgarh.

In most states, pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. In states such as Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, schools and classes will remain closed.

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan Launches NEAT 3.0 To Bridge E-Tech Learning Gap

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anish Yande
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Anish Yande
Delhi Govt 
Hospitals 
40% Beds 
Covid Patients 
Omicron 
Covid Restrictions 
Weekend Curfew 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X