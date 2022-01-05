All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches NEAT 3.0 To Bridge E-Tech Learning Gap

Credits- Pixabay, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Dharmendra Pradhan Launches NEAT 3.0 To Bridge E-Tech Learning Gap

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  5 Jan 2022 10:04 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-05T16:08:33+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Dharmendra Pradhan launches NEAT 3.0, an initiative with 58 ed-tech start-up companies offering 100 courses and e-resources to improve the learning outcome.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A day after the launch of the 'Padhe Bharat' scheme Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, launched NEAT 3.0 (National Educational Alliance For Technology), a platform that will provide the best ed-tech solutions and courses for the country's students. The scheme aims to benefit the economically weaker students.

What Is NEAT 3.0?

National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) will bridge the digital divide by fulfilling the knowledge-based requirement by using the best-developed technological solutions in the education sector to enhance youth employability on a single platform for learners' convenience, as reported by India Today.

Under this initiative, Artificial Intelligence will be used for the personalized learning experience.

"I hope that the e-content and resources and digital frameworks like NEAT are a step in the right direction in minimizing learning loss," Pradhan said.

58 Ed-Tech Start-Up On Board

Pradhan said that the initiative has 58 ed-tech start-up companies offering 100 courses and e-resources to improve the learning outcome. He remarked the scheme to be a step in the right direction as it will minimize the learning loss for students who lack resources.

Along with complimenting all the global ed-tech start-ups that are a part of NEAT 3.0, Pradhan urged the companies to collaborate to make education affordable and accessible.

Also Read: Odisha Govt Hikes Salaries Of Junior Teachers Of All Primary Schools By 50%

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
NEAT 3.0 
Dharmendra Pradhan 
Education Minister 
Ed-Tech 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X