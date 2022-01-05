Dharmendra Pradhan Launches NEAT 3.0 To Bridge E-Tech Learning Gap

A day after the launch of the 'Padhe Bharat' scheme Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, launched NEAT 3.0 (National Educational Alliance For Technology), a platform that will provide the best ed-tech solutions and courses for the country's students. The scheme aims to benefit the economically weaker students.

What Is NEAT 3.0?

National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) will bridge the digital divide by fulfilling the knowledge-based requirement by using the best-developed technological solutions in the education sector to enhance youth employability on a single platform for learners' convenience, as reported by India Today.

Under this initiative, Artificial Intelligence will be used for the personalized learning experience.

"I hope that the e-content and resources and digital frameworks like NEAT are a step in the right direction in minimizing learning loss," Pradhan said.

58 Ed-Tech Start-Up On Board

Pradhan said that the initiative has 58 ed-tech start-up companies offering 100 courses and e-resources to improve the learning outcome. He remarked the scheme to be a step in the right direction as it will minimize the learning loss for students who lack resources.

Along with complimenting all the global ed-tech start-ups that are a part of NEAT 3.0, Pradhan urged the companies to collaborate to make education affordable and accessible.

