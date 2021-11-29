All section
Fostering Entrepreneurial Mindset: Delhi Govt Launches TV Show To Help Students Pitch Start-Up Ideas

Image Credits: Unsplash, Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Fostering Entrepreneurial Mindset: Delhi Govt Launches TV Show To Help Students Pitch Start-Up Ideas

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India,  29 Nov 2021 10:51 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The Delhi government launched the 'Business Blasters' programme, a first-of-its-kind televised event in the country that will give students of classes 11 and 12, an opportunity to present their start-up ideas to investors.

The Delhi government launched the 'Business Blasters' programme, a first-of-its-kind televised event in the country that will give students of classes 11 and 12, an opportunity to present their start-up ideas to investors. After this, the students can obtain investment capital and take their ideas to the next level. This show will include students' business ideas, which will be shortlisted from 51,000 entries that will be submitted by 3,00,000 students from the country.

During the launch, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The show is providing a launchpad for students' business ideas and encouraging confidence and a problem-solving mindset among them, which will benefit India's economy in the future."

"It was encouraging to see children pitch some creative ideas, which when scaled have the potential of bringing about tremendous social impact. This programme for students of classes 11-12 is going to form the basis of the country's progress. Through this, children will not run after jobs, but jobs will come to these children," said Sisodia as reported by The Indian Express.

Encouraging Students To Experience Working

The programme,'Business Blasters' is a component of the Entrepreneur Mindset Curriculum (EMC) for classes 11 and 12. The main intention behind this curriculum is to provide students of Delhi government schools the experience of working in teams, brainstorming and identifying social challenges or business opportunities, preparing business plans and implementing their ideas in their neighbourhoods.

All students participating in the show will receive ₹2,000 each as seed money. Later, the teams will use it to either earn profit or to create social impact. The students whose ideas are shortlisted will be given a chance to present their ideas to the judges, who are highly successful in their fields of work. The first episode was aired on Sunday.

Also Read: Alarming! 70% Women In 11 States Never Spoke To Anyone About Physical Violence Experienced By Them

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Delhi Govt 
Students 
Startups In India 
TV 
Classes 

