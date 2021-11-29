Alarming! 70% Women In 11 States Never Spoke To Anyone About Physical Violence Experienced By Them

In an alarming revelation, over 70 per cent of women in as many as 11 states and one union territory in the country never sought help or spoke to anyone about the physical violence experienced by them.

Statistical Approach

Tripura (76 per cent), Telangana (71 per cent), West Bengal (76.3 per cent), Maharashtra (76.4 per cent), Goa (75.7 per cent), Gujarat (70.6 per cent), and Andhra Pradesh (79.7 per cent) were states in the list, according to the latest edition of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

The Indian Express reported that this percentage jumped to over 80 per cent in four states which included Assam (81.2 per cent), Bihar (81.8 per cent), Manipur (83.9 per cent), and Sikkim (80.1 per cent). With 83.9 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir bagged a position in the list as a union territory.

Reporting The Violence

The survey found out that less than 10 per cent of women sought help to fight the violence perpetrated on them. Assam (6.6 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (7.7 per cent), Bihar (8.9 per cent), Goa (9.6 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (9.6 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (7.1 per cent), Manipur (1.2 per cent), and Nagaland (4.8 per cent) were on the list.

When asked, the respondents stated that they approached their own family members, husband's family, neighbours, police officials, lawyers, and religious leaders for help. The survey further added that cuts, bruises, aches, eye injuries, broken bones, severe burns, and broken teeth were the several types of spousal violence experienced by women.

