In Indias Fastest Rape Case Conviction, Bihar Man Gets Life Imprisonment In A Single Day For Raping 8-Yr-Old

Image Credits: Pixabay

The Logical Indian Crew

In India's Fastest Rape Case Conviction, Bihar Man Gets Life Imprisonment In A Single Day For Raping 8-Yr-Old

Bihar,  29 Nov 2021 7:03 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Special POCSO Judge Shashi Kant Rai also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict and directed him to pay seven lakh rupees as compensation to the victim.

A POCSO Court in Bihar's Araria district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping an 8-year-old girl. But what made the case unique was the fact that the court examined ten witnesses, heard the case, convicted and awarded 'life imprisonment sentence', all in a single day.

Special POCSO Judge Shashi Kant Rai also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict named Dilip Kumar Yadav and directed him to pay seven lakh rupees as compensation to the victim. The court had given the verdict on October 4 but the copy of the order related to the case was made available on November 26.

Essentially, the charges were framed under sections 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of POCSO Act on September 24 this year, and the same were read over and explained to the accused to which he pleaded not guilty, Live Law reported.

On October 4, the accused was found guilty and was heard on the point of sentence on the same day and given life imprisonment.

Country's Fastest Rape Case Conviction

A statement issued by the Directorate of Prosecution under the Home Department of the Government of Bihar said that this is probably the first such case where punishment has been given in one day's trial in the country.

The victim testified that the accused raped her on July 22, this year, and an FIR was lodged the next day. The court noted the victim's statements. It also took into account the testimony of the victim's 9-year-old brother, who said that he saw the accused in the room where he committed the heinous crime. He even deposed that the accused slapped him, following which he fled from the site of the incident due to fear.

Further, the court noted clinching evidence that the accused took the victim inside the house and committed a penetrative sexual assault upon her.

With regard to the point of a child witness, the court found that the victim's testimony passed out all tests and her consistent statement in all the stages makes it reliable and acceptable piece of evidence. Thus, the accused was found guilty of committing sexual assault with the victim.

