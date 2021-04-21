Delhi Government Looted One Of Our Oxygen Tanker: Haryana Health Minister

On Wednesday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij alleged that the Delhi government had looted one of its oxygen tankers which were supposed to go to Faridabad, reported NDTV. The Health Minister further added that they are under pressure to provide oxygen to Delhi, even as their first priority is to meet the needs of the state. He claimed that Haryana has a sufficient amount of oxygen. "We'll definitely give it to Delhi if we have some extra oxygen. There is no issue with us.", he said. Anil Vij has assigned police escorts to protect the oxygen tankers to prevent such incidents further.

With the surge in covid-19 cases, Delhi is facing acute oxygen shortage amidst the second wave. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, took on Twitter to urge the central government to "immediately provide oxygen to Delhi." According to him, the city is experiencing a severe oxygen shortage, and hospitals are running out of supplies. Many hospitals remain in the last hours of oxygen supply for the critical COVID patients who are on oxygen support.

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021

Delhi has been at loggerheads with Uttar Pradesh & Haryana over the supply of oxygen. Delhi has accused the states of blocking the supply and has raised a protest on the same. The state has been one of the worst-hit states due to the COVID pandemic in the country. On Tuesday, Delhi saw its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 28,395 new cases reported with 277 fatalities.





