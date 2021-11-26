All section
Delhi Govt To Deposit Rs 5,000 In Bank Accounts Of Workers Affected After Ban On Construction Work

Image Credits: ANI, ANI

The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt To Deposit Rs 5,000 In Bank Accounts Of Workers Affected After Ban On Construction Work

Sayujya Surjit

Writer: Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Remote Intern

She is an aspiring journalist who believes pen is mightier than sword. She finds happiness in helping others and for being the voice of the voiceless.

See article by Sayujya Surjit

Delhi,  26 Nov 2021 7:27 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The announcement came after the Supreme Court earlier in the day re-imposed a ban on construction activities in Delhi and the NCR.

On the same day that the Supreme Court re-imposed a ban on construction activities due to worsening air quality in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government would deposit an amount of Rs 5,000 in the bank accounts of workers affected by the ban.

According to IQ Air, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has dipped again and is extremely polluted when compared with other major cities around the world. A special bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, took note of the deteriorating air quality, re-imposed the construction work ban, and ordered the government to compensate workers from the funds collected as labour cess for the period during which such activities are prohibited, reports Times Now.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till 3 December. However, CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27. Use of public transport has been encouraged to improve the situation.

Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry are allowed.

Also Read: First Time Ever! More Women Than Men In India: NFHS

Writer : Sayujya Surjit
Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
