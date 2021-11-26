Delhi Govt To Deposit Rs 5,000 In Bank Accounts Of Workers Affected After Ban On Construction Work

On the same day that the Supreme Court re-imposed a ban on construction activities due to worsening air quality in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government would deposit an amount of Rs 5,000 in the bank accounts of workers affected by the ban.

According to IQ Air, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has dipped again and is extremely polluted when compared with other major cities around the world. A special bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, took note of the deteriorating air quality, re-imposed the construction work ban, and ordered the government to compensate workers from the funds collected as labour cess for the period during which such activities are prohibited, reports Times Now.

I have given an order today to deposit Rs 5,000 each in bank accounts of construction workers in view of a ban on construction activities due to air pollution. We will also provide compensation to workers for their loss according to their minimum wages: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/muD7PBvzXr — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till 3 December. However, CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27. Use of public transport has been encouraged to improve the situation.



Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry are allowed.

