First Time Ever! More Women Than Men In India: NFHS

Image Credit: Unsplash

Gender
India,  25 Nov 2021 9:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

The NFHS Survey of 2005-06 had reported 1000:1000 for men and women; the following 2015-16 survey showed a skewed population of women with 991:1000. For the first time, the tide has turned in the favour of women in the country.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed the fifth round of the National Family and Health Survey and stated that the country had 1020 women for every 1000 men. The survey report further noted that there is no imminent threat of population explosion. The NFHS survey is just a sample survey, and the findings can only be confirmed for the larger population until the next official census is conducted. However, likely, the national census results would also be on similar lines as of the survey report.

Previous NFHS Survey Findings

The third edition of the NFHS Survey in 2005-06 showed an equal population among men and women, with the ratio being 1000:1000. However, a decade later, in the fourth edition of the survey, the women's population skewed to 927 women per 1000 men. In a healthy development thereon, the latest and the fifth edition of the NFHS survey showed that the tide had turned in favour of women lately.

Hindustan Times quoted Vikas Sheel, additional secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare and mission director, National Health Mission, "The improved sex ratio and sex ratio at birth is also a significant achievement; even though the real picture will emerge from the census, we can say for now looking at the results that our measures for women empowerment have steered us in the right direction".

Life Expectancy Amongst Genders

The gender ratio of children born in the last five years still stands at 929, suggesting that the preference for a son in the family is still persistent. Nonetheless, the development in the sex ratio is resultant of several policies backed by the Centre and several states to stop the practice of sex-selected birth. The average life expectancy for males and females at birth is 66.4 years and 69.6 years, respectively, as per 2010 to 2014.

Also Read: Climax In Adoption Row! One-Year-Old's DNA Matches With Parents In Kerala

