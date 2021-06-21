Trending

Delhi: Gautam Gambhir Sets Up Free COVID Vaccination Camp For Slum Residents

So far, the team has provided the first dose of Covishield to more than 2,270 people. They aim to vaccinate 500 people every Sunday and would cover other clusters in the region as well.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   21 Jun 2021 10:48 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Credits: Facebook (Gautam Gambhir), Twitter

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir, on Sunday, June 20, launched a free vaccination camp for the slum residents of his constituency, East Delhi. It is organised in association with Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

The camp was set up at Shashi Garden slum cluster in the district's Mayur Vihar, where he and other BJP leaders, including Delhi Unit General Secretary, Siddharthan were present.

So far, they have given the first dose of Covishield to more than 2,270people. The team aims to vaccinate 500 people every Sunday and would cover other clusters in the district as well, NDTV reported.

Speaking to the media, Gambhir said he wants to reach out to all the people to whom accessibility is an issue. There is also a hesitation among the poor about vaccination due to numerous fake news and propaganda by opposition parties about its effects and efficacy, and the drive would help end it, he added.

The BJP MP said it was the responsibility of every citizen to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of vaccinating every Indian.

He took to Twitter, showing the camp set up in the area.

"Since most of the people living in slum clusters do not have smartphones, camps will also be held to register them on the CoWIN portal," the media quoted him as saying.

The cricketer-turned-politician is running another vaccination camp from his office in Jagriti Vihar.

