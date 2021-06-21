Delhi: Gautam Gambhir Sets Up Free COVID Vaccination Camp For Slum Residents

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir, on Sunday, June 20, launched a free vaccination camp for the slum residents of his constituency, East Delhi. It is organised in association with Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

The camp was set up at Shashi Garden slum cluster in the district's Mayur Vihar, where he and other BJP leaders, including Delhi Unit General Secretary, Siddharthan were present.

So far, they have given the first dose of Covishield to more than 2,270people. The team aims to vaccinate 500 people every Sunday and would cover other clusters in the district as well, NDTV reported.



Speaking to the media, Gambhir said he wants to reach out to all the people to whom accessibility is an issue. There is also a hesitation among the poor about vaccination due to numerous fake news and propaganda by opposition parties about its effects and efficacy, and the drive would help end it, he added.

The BJP MP said it was the responsibility of every citizen to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of vaccinating every Indian.

He took to Twitter, showing the camp set up in the area.

दिल्ली के मुक़द्दर का फैसला झूठे वादे नहीं पक्के इरादे करेंगे!



2270 FREE vaccinations in 10 days! #MissionVaccinateDelhi going strong! pic.twitter.com/tw6oTHXBt6 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 18, 2021

"Since most of the people living in slum clusters do not have smartphones, camps will also be held to register them on the CoWIN portal," the media quoted him as saying.



The cricketer-turned-politician is running another vaccination camp from his office in Jagriti Vihar.

