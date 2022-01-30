Woman's Dignity Remains At Stake; Delhi Gangrape Victims' Family Highlight The Present State Of Affairs

On January 26, 2022, while the national capital was beaming with pride with the festivities of the 73rd Republic Day, a rather grim incident brought to light the rising vulnerability of women in Delhi. A 20-year-old woman was abducted and gang-raped before being paraded on the streets of Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with a shaven head, blackened face and a garland of shoes around her neck. She has announced the sentence of public humiliation by her neighbours due to personal enmity. In the video that caused a social media uproar, the victim was assaulted with sticks and belts as she begged mercy.

The Background Of The Incident

The victim was at fault for having denied the advances of an adolescent when he claimed to be in love with her. Ayush Nahariya would regularly stalk the woman and propose to her to gain her attention. However, his proposal was turned down. The victim sister told Newslaundry "My sister got married in 2018. Ayush fell in love with her and would call and ask her to leave her husband for him. She would always refuse". After his proposal was rejected by the woman numerous times, the dejected Ayush jumped in front of a train on November 12, 2021.

The Police officials said, "We have been told that one of the family members of the accused, aged around 15 or 16 years, was stalking the woman and also proposed to her, which she rejected. On November 12 last year, he left home and allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. The family blamed the woman and wanted revenge". After the young boy's death, his family would threaten the victim and her family and blame them for the death of their son. Four relatives from the deceased's family, namely Lucky, Manjeet, Akshay, and Karan, began threatening the victim and her sister for rape.

The 20-year-old has shifted with her husband and child nearly overnight after the family started threatening her. The victim's family said that she was married to a sanitation worker in 2017, however, she mostly stayed at her paternal home to take care of the ailing father who was bedridden. They were surviving on the income of the woman's husband and her brother, who lives and works in south Delhi.

The victim's sister recounted that she had called the Vivek Vihar Police Station thrice before the incident. Even though the Police had warned the four, the threats did not subside. A week before the woman's abduction, the four had destroyed their father's auto-rickshaw by setting it on fire. Their father had bought the auto on rent for 300 per day. Moreover, their aunt was also assaulted by Ayush's relatives. Manjeet, who had claimed to be in love with the victim's younger sister, had also started threatening over phone calls.

In her complaint, the victim's sister said that the accused claimed not to be afraid of the Police. She said, "They sell liquor and run their household. I am in danger. They give death threats… I stay in fear and don't step out of my house". Since nobody knew the victim's address, the four relatives had assaulted their relative on January 19 to ask for the lesson.

What Happened On January 26?

On January 26, the victim was at her residence with her 2-year-old when Manjeet, Akshay, Lucky and Karan barged in and kidnapped her in an auto. The 18-year-old younger sister had just come in to hand over a sack of wheat witness abduction. The younger sister testified that the abductors put the victim in auto and sped away. They had also taken the younger ones' mobiles along with them. She immediately got hold of the toddler and ran home. However, on the way, she saw her sister being paraded on the road when she borrowed a neighbour's mobile and called the Police.

Nearly all the society residents saw the 20-year-old being paraded on the road in a pink salwar kameez with her face smeared in black ink. She was allegedly gang-raped, and her head was shaven off before the public humiliation. The most startling factor was that the victim was paraded with several women around her who were hurling abuses at her. The Police arrived in fifteen minutes, rescued the victim, and took her to the nearest Police station.

The victim has told the Police that all the accused locked her in a room and gang-raped her. Moreover, the traumatized victim recalled being assaulted with sticks garlanded slippers in public presence. The Police alleged that the men had put their private parts in her mouth to defame her in the presence of the mother, aunt and other women in deceased Ayush's family. The Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against eleven people under the charges of abduction, illegal confinement, physical and sexual assault. So far, the Police has taken eleven people into custody, including nine women and two juvenile boys.

National Commission Of Women Came To Aid





Meanwhile, after the victim's medical examination, she has been shifted to a safehouse in Delhi. After the videos of the helpless victim being paraded on the streets of the national capital went viral, the National Commission of Women (NCW) took cognizance of the incident. NCW chief Rekha Sharma wrote to the Commissioner of Delhi Police to immediately arrest the people involved and safeguard the interests of the victim's family. The Commission also insisted on the best medical treatment for the victim and requested her family's safety and security.

The locality has become a hotbed of petty criminals over the years. A bystander and a witness to the entire event said that Ayush's family holds a lot of influence in the family since they allegedly sold liquor and drugs. She said, "Everyone fears them because they sell liquor and drugs. The police booth here is always vacant, and officers don't take our complaints".

