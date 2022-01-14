All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Eatery Sells Unlimited Food At Just Rs 10, Netizens Shower Praises

Image Credits: Instagram (The Foodie Hat)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Eatery Sells Unlimited Food At Just Rs 10, Netizens Shower Praises

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Delhi,  14 Jan 2022 10:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The eatery, known as 'Sita Ji Ki Rasoi', doesn't just serve food at a minimal price but is also free of cost if people cannot pay. The thali is unlimited; even after finishing the food, one can ask for a second or a third time at no cost.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every person in one way or the other. During these challenging times, people have come out from their comfort zones and helped each other in whatever way that could be possible. As an act of kindness, some people came forward to feed the underprivileged, who could barely afford to eat.

To continue this compassion, an eatery in Delhi has now created a buzz on social media for serving food to people at just Rs 10.

The eatery, known as 'Sita Ji Ki Rasoi', is located in Rohini, Delhi and is being run by the Granth Trust and Foundation, Hindustan Times reported.

Food blogger Abhishek, who goes by the name 'The Foodie Hat', posted the video of the eatery on his Instagram handle. It shows how food thalis are being served to people from all walks of life. Some ladies are serving it on plates where they add rice, roti, dal or vegetables, according to what is available.

Netizens Praise The Initiative

Since the post was shared on January 1, it has garnered over 4 lakh views and accumulated many supportive comments.

The eatery doesn't just serve food at a minimal price but is also free of cost if people cannot pay. The thali is unlimited; even after finishing the food, one can ask for a second or a third time at no cost.

The noble initiative has captured the attention of many, and the caption also describes that people can join the foundation if they wish to help in any way. It also says, "They provide unlimited lunch (12-2 pm) at Rs. 10/- or free if you are not able to pay."

Also Read: Bihar Govt Will Provide 'Scooties' To Women Police Personnel To Help Reach Crime Spots Fast

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Delhi Eatery 
Sita Ji Ki Rasoi 
Delhi Eatery Viral Video 
Affordable Food 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X