Delhi Eatery Sells Unlimited Food At Just Rs 10, Netizens Shower Praises

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every person in one way or the other. During these challenging times, people have come out from their comfort zones and helped each other in whatever way that could be possible. As an act of kindness, some people came forward to feed the underprivileged, who could barely afford to eat.

To continue this compassion, an eatery in Delhi has now created a buzz on social media for serving food to people at just Rs 10.

The eatery, known as 'Sita Ji Ki Rasoi', is located in Rohini, Delhi and is being run by the Granth Trust and Foundation, Hindustan Times reported.

Food blogger Abhishek, who goes by the name 'The Foodie Hat', posted the video of the eatery on his Instagram handle. It shows how food thalis are being served to people from all walks of life. Some ladies are serving it on plates where they add rice, roti, dal or vegetables, according to what is available.

Netizens Praise The Initiative

Since the post was shared on January 1, it has garnered over 4 lakh views and accumulated many supportive comments.

The eatery doesn't just serve food at a minimal price but is also free of cost if people cannot pay. The thali is unlimited; even after finishing the food, one can ask for a second or a third time at no cost.

The noble initiative has captured the attention of many, and the caption also describes that people can join the foundation if they wish to help in any way. It also says, "They provide unlimited lunch (12-2 pm) at Rs. 10/- or free if you are not able to pay."

