Bihar Govt Will Provide Scooties To Women Police Personnel To Help Reach Crime Spots Fast

Gender
Bihar,  14 Jan 2022

In Bihar, women police personnel will be provided with scooties to help them reach the spot immediately on getting information about any crime against women and children.

Women police personnel will soon be seen riding scooties on Bihar roads. They will be provided with two-wheelers to help them reach crime spots without wasting time.

The Bihar government has planned to provide scooties to the women personnel to help them reach the spot immediately on receiving information about any crime against women and children.

Women Help Desks In All Police Stations

The government has started setting up women help desks in all the police stations across the state, reported India Today. As per the action plan of the police headquarters, women police officers (Sub Inspectors) and constables will operate the women help desks.

In the first phase, the government identified 500 police stations of Bihar and provided Rs 1 lakh for setting up a help desk at each police station.

Financial Assistance To Police Stations

Under the Nirbhaya Fund set up by the state government, financial help is being given to all the police stations for the help desks. In addition, the government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the initiative. A total of 1,196 police stations are currently in Bihar, and the remaining ones will be linked to this scheme in the second phase.

Lauding the state government for this initiative, Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said it is a novel step to curb crime against women and kids.

"Another important initiative inspired by the vision of Nitish Kumar. Soon, policewomen will be seen on scooty. The 500 help desks in police stations will be run by women sub-inspectors. It is another effort to ensure a prompt solution to the problems of women", he said.

Also Read: Bihar Gets Child-Friendly Police Stations To Help Juveniles Refrain From Committing Crimes

Bihar police 
women police officers 
Women help desks 
Nitish Kumar 

