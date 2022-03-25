All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Going Digital! Delhi Assembly To Go Paperless By Giving 70 MLAs IPads

Image Credits: Hindustan Times, Unsplash (Representational) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Going Digital! Delhi Assembly To Go Paperless By Giving 70 MLAs IPads

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Delhi,  25 March 2022 1:05 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The ambitious project was undertaken by the Kejriwal government to make the Assembly work efficient and quick by transferring all the necessary activities on a virtual platform.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has decided to go paperless in its daily workings in a step towards a sustainable future. All the 70 MLAs will get iPads through which they will receive all the necessary information regarding legislative procedures and documents online. As reported by The Times of India, the government's finance department will give them the gadgets and the members are expected to carry them every day.

The upcoming months will witness a smooth transition into the digital working model. From notice and question submission to bill passage, the ambitious project undertaken by the Delhi government aims to improve efficiency and encourage and enhance stakeholders' participation in the Assembly debates. Not only that, each work progress will be tracked and evaluated.

Resourceful Endeavour

According to the Hindustan Times, the bidding to choose a company began on March 9, and the selected firm will be awarded the contract. Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas said, "We want to implement a completely paperless system for availing the documents and information online. The assembly has also provided WiFi connectivity, and the budget address of the Finance Minister and other documents will be available on the legislators' iPads." Further, Goel also added that the Assembly members would be trained to help them quickly adapt to the new system.

Also, fixed screens will be installed on the members' tables to ensure efficiency. Not only that, but the project also wants to allow them to attend the sessions virtually. When it comes to questions, a digital facility will be created to look after them. A government official explains, "A digital process is needed to handle the tedious activity, and it will make it easier to track each question's status and progress."

Delhi is not the first in India to go paperless, and Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand took the eco-friendly route in 2014 and 2019. With the Kejriwal government following suit, it could inspire other states to become sustainable.

Also Read: Entrepreneurs-In-Progress! 1000 Student-Led Startups Shortlisted For Delhi Govt Business Blaster Programme


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Delhi 
Paperless 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X