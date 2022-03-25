Going Digital! Delhi Assembly To Go Paperless By Giving 70 MLAs IPads

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has decided to go paperless in its daily workings in a step towards a sustainable future. All the 70 MLAs will get iPads through which they will receive all the necessary information regarding legislative procedures and documents online. As reported by The Times of India, the government's finance department will give them the gadgets and the members are expected to carry them every day.

The upcoming months will witness a smooth transition into the digital working model. From notice and question submission to bill passage, the ambitious project undertaken by the Delhi government aims to improve efficiency and encourage and enhance stakeholders' participation in the Assembly debates. Not only that, each work progress will be tracked and evaluated.

Resourceful Endeavour

According to the Hindustan Times, the bidding to choose a company began on March 9, and the selected firm will be awarded the contract. Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas said, "We want to implement a completely paperless system for availing the documents and information online. The assembly has also provided WiFi connectivity, and the budget address of the Finance Minister and other documents will be available on the legislators' iPads." Further, Goel also added that the Assembly members would be trained to help them quickly adapt to the new system.

Also, fixed screens will be installed on the members' tables to ensure efficiency. Not only that, but the project also wants to allow them to attend the sessions virtually. When it comes to questions, a digital facility will be created to look after them. A government official explains, "A digital process is needed to handle the tedious activity, and it will make it easier to track each question's status and progress."

Delhi is not the first in India to go paperless, and Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand took the eco-friendly route in 2014 and 2019. With the Kejriwal government following suit, it could inspire other states to become sustainable.

