Entrepreneurs-In-Progress! 1000 Student-Led Startups Shortlisted For Delhi Govt Business Blaster Programme

Image Credits: Unsplash (Representational), The Indian Express

Delhi,  15 Jan 2022

The 'Business Blaster' programme, aimed at transforming an employment-seeking generation into an employment-generating one, encourages and provides opportunities to students being trained under the entrepreneurship curriculum to pitch their business ideas to the investors.

To bring a shift in the mindset of the school-going students, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had come up with a unique initiative. The 'Business Blaster' programme, aimed at transforming an employment-seeking generation to an employment-generating one, encourages and provides opportunities to young students being trained under the entrepreneurship curriculum to pitch their business ideas to the investors.

The programme is now advancing to the next stage with as many as 1,000 student-led startups shortlisted out of 51,000 ideas for the next round. At least 100 would be picked for the next level.

1000 Ideas To Empower India

Announcing the progress, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the startup programme would bring back the glory of India which was once hailed as 'Sone Ki Chidiya' in the past. He further added that such companies would be developed under the initiative where students from across the world would wish to work.

"India has one of the largest youth populations, which can contribute to making the country a developed nation. To do that, we need to eliminate the job-seeking mindset from the country's youth and inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset in them," Sisodia said, reported India Today.

Sisodia further added that impressed by the success of young entrepreneurs from Delhi schools, 600 people have already volunteered to invest 11 crores to propel their business ideas.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Atishi stressed the need of eliminating the 'obsession of procuring jobs after completing education' to bring a radical change in the country's talent pool.

"I believe, now that our business blasters have conquered their fears, they will bring new changes in the country," she said.

