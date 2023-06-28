"Degrees Aren't Enough To Get A Job In The UK!”: Indian Student's Linkedin Post Garners Attention

A LinkedIn post shared by Sreepranavi Samudrala has brought to light the harsh realities faced by international students pursuing higher education abroad. Her post struck a chord with countless individuals who shared their own similar experiences, revealing the challenges that often accompany the dream of studying overseas.

Samudrala's account highlighted the struggles she faced from the very beginning, including limited time to prepare for her master's degree and the arduous process of obtaining a visa and student loan. She also encountered personal hardships such as being robbed and facing difficulties in finding suitable accommodation. These initial obstacles were only the beginning of a much larger battle.

One of the most disheartening aspects Samudrala mentioned was the difficulty of finding a job as an international graduate. Despite her qualifications, she felt that her degree and capabilities held little value in the job market, she mentioned in her post.

"I graduated in Dec 2022. I was barely surviving, financially unstable, anxious and burnout. During all of this I was giving my 100%, even though there were unimaginable difficulties. And even after graduating successfully, things only became worse", she mentioned in her post while narrating her ordeals.

After her post went viral on Linkedin, many netizens commented that a foreign degree does not guarantee employment opportunities abroad.



The challenges faced by international students go beyond the academic realm. They often deal with the emotional toll of being away from family, managing their own well-being, and juggling the demands of a master's degree.

Her post further read, "Looking for a job as an international student (graduate) has been extremely heartbreaking. There has been no value for me, my degree, or capabilities. I have applied for more than 300+ jobs and got a handful of useful feedbacks."

Amidst the struggles, Samudrala maintained a positive outlook and expressed her belief in her personal development and the progress she had made. She continued to actively search for job opportunities, hoping for a breakthrough in her career path.

Netizens' React On Post

She ended her post on a positive note further stating," I came here exhausted, worried, and terrified. I'm still having trouble finding a job, just like many of my fellow international students. But I feel secure in my personal development and how far I've come! I'm beginning to realise how much work it took to get here."

The responses to Samudrala's post demonstrated the widespread resonance of her experiences. Commenters expressed their relatability and shared their own stories of facing similar challenges as international students. The financial strain, the struggle to secure a job, and the eventual return to their home countries due to visa limitations were common themes among these accounts.

A user commented, " Nobody cares about all the challenges you've faced as an international student. It's harsh. But it's the truth."

Sharing the same sentiment as Samudrala, another user posted, "I hope you find something soon and you are happy. It’s the same thing myself and a whole lot of other international students facing."

"I empathise with you and wish the very very best on your endeavors! Also thank you for bringing out the reality in public domain instead of painting a rosy picture", commented another user.

Also Read: Bengaluru Techie Turns Rapido Driver After Being Laid Off, Netizens React