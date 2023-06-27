All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bengaluru Techie Turns Rapido Driver After Being Laid Off, Netizens React

Image Credits: The Times Of India

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru Techie Turns Rapido Driver After Being Laid Off, Netizens React

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India,  27 Jun 2023 11:32 AM GMT  | Updated 27 Jun 2023 11:37 AM GMTcheck update history

Editor : Kishan Rao A S | 

Kishan Rao A S

Kishan Rao A S

Vice President, People

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

See article by Kishan Rao A S

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The story of Srinivas Rapolu, a skilled Java developer turned Rapido driver, has captured the attention of netizens on Twitter. After being laid off from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL), Rapolu has resorted to driving a Rapido bike to connect with potential employers.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The story of Srinivas Rapolu, a skilled Java developer turned Rapido driver, has captured the attention of netizens on Twitter.

After being laid off from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL), Rapolu has resorted to driving a Rapido bike to connect with potential employers. This Twitter post received mixed reactions.

Srinivas Rapolu's journey highlights the challenges faced by many skilled professionals in an unpredictable job market. The layoffs at tech companies have left numerous talented individuals searching for new opportunities.

Rapolu's decision to drive for Rapido to make ends meet happened because of a similar situation.

Loveneesh Dhir's tweet about Rapolu's situation quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 2 lakh views on Twitter. Due to this post going viral, it reached a wide audience, increasing his chances of finding a suitable job.

Community Support & Criticism

The response to Dhir's tweet has been diverse, with some commending his efforts to assist the Rapido driver by sharing his CV. This display of community support demonstrates the willingness of people to come together and help those in need.

However, there were also people who criticized the incident as a mere publicity stunt.





Rapolu's story highlights the importance of empathy and support, as well as the potential for networking opportunities through unexpected circumstances.

Also Read: Google Approaches NCLAT Against CCI's Order on Android

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Kishan Rao A S
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Bengaluru 
Techie 
Viral 
Twitter 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X