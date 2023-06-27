Bengaluru Techie Turns Rapido Driver After Being Laid Off, Netizens React

The story of Srinivas Rapolu, a skilled Java developer turned Rapido driver, has captured the attention of netizens on Twitter.

After being laid off from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL), Rapolu has resorted to driving a Rapido bike to connect with potential employers. This Twitter post received mixed reactions.

Srinivas Rapolu's journey highlights the challenges faced by many skilled professionals in an unpredictable job market. The layoffs at tech companies have left numerous talented individuals searching for new opportunities.

Rapolu's decision to drive for Rapido to make ends meet happened because of a similar situation.



Loveneesh Dhir's tweet about Rapolu's situation quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 2 lakh views on Twitter. Due to this post going viral, it reached a wide audience, increasing his chances of finding a suitable job.

My Rapido guy is a Java developer recently laid off from HCL driving rapido to get leads for any java developer openings.



I have his cv. DM if you have any relevant openings.



My @peakbengaluru moment 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PUI7ErdKoU — Loveneesh Dhir | Shardeum 🔼 (@LoveneeshDhir) June 22, 2023

Community Support & Criticism

The response to Dhir's tweet has been diverse, with some commending his efforts to assist the Rapido driver by sharing his CV. This display of community support demonstrates the willingness of people to come together and help those in need.

However, there were also people who criticized the incident as a mere publicity stunt.

i too surely try for the same if it will be helpful. — Rushabh Shah (@iamrushabhshahh) June 22, 2023





Did HCL really lay off? Just curious to know.Also checked his CV, he has mentioned HCL Client. I doubt if he was on direct payroll. — Dreamer (@misfit_huhhh) June 22, 2023





thats straight up hustling. massive respect for the guy.



i never think of how easy i’ve got. — sanskarrrr (@sanskar98114332) June 22, 2023





I tried calling him but the call was unanswered. Let's check if he can attend interview in my company. — Diwakar (@Diwakar1989) June 25, 2023





Rapolu's story highlights the importance of empathy and support, as well as the potential for networking opportunities through unexpected circumstances.

Also Read: Google Approaches NCLAT Against CCI's Order on Android