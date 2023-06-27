Bengaluru Techie Turns Rapido Driver After Being Laid Off, Netizens React
Writer: Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
India, 27 Jun 2023 11:32 AM GMT | Updated 27 Jun 2023 11:37 AM GMTcheck update history
Editor : Kishan Rao A S |
He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.
Creatives : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
The story of Srinivas Rapolu, a skilled Java developer turned Rapido driver, has captured the attention of netizens on Twitter. After being laid off from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL), Rapolu has resorted to driving a Rapido bike to connect with potential employers.
The story of Srinivas Rapolu, a skilled Java developer turned Rapido driver, has captured the attention of netizens on Twitter.
After being laid off from Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL), Rapolu has resorted to driving a Rapido bike to connect with potential employers. This Twitter post received mixed reactions.
Srinivas Rapolu's journey highlights the challenges faced by many skilled professionals in an unpredictable job market. The layoffs at tech companies have left numerous talented individuals searching for new opportunities.
Rapolu's decision to drive for Rapido to make ends meet happened because of a similar situation.
Loveneesh Dhir's tweet about Rapolu's situation quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 2 lakh views on Twitter. Due to this post going viral, it reached a wide audience, increasing his chances of finding a suitable job.
Community Support & Criticism
The response to Dhir's tweet has been diverse, with some commending his efforts to assist the Rapido driver by sharing his CV. This display of community support demonstrates the willingness of people to come together and help those in need.
However, there were also people who criticized the incident as a mere publicity stunt.
Rapolu's story highlights the importance of empathy and support, as well as the potential for networking opportunities through unexpected circumstances.
Also Read: Google Approaches NCLAT Against CCI's Order on Android