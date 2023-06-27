All section
Google Approaches NCLAT Against CCIs Order on Android

The Logical Indian Crew

Google Approaches NCLAT Against CCI's Order on Android

India,  27 Jun 2023 8:11 AM GMT

Google has approached NCLAT to challenge CCI’s fine on the internet giant for abusing its dominant position in relation to Android mobile devices.

Google has announced that it has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision on the Android case. The NCLAT had recently upheld a penalty of ₹1,337 crore on Google for engaging in anti-competitive conduct within the Android ecosystem, as determined by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

However, the NCLAT set aside four crucial directions issued by the CCI that would have required Google to change its business model.

According to a spokesperson from Google, the company believes that while the NCLAT recognized the need to prove harm for anti-competitive behavior, it failed to apply this requirement to certain directions upheld from the CCI's ruling.

Regulations & Practices Of Tech Companies

The dispute revolves around the CCI's directives related to Google's obligation to share its Play Service APIs with OEMs, app developers, and competitors, allowing users to uninstall pre-installed apps, enabling app store developers to distribute through Play Store, and not restricting app developers from distributing their apps through side-loading.

Google now has 30 days to pay the penalty and comply with the remaining six directions outlined by the NCLAT.

In its statement, Google expressed its intention to present its case before the Supreme Court and highlight the benefits that Android has brought to Indian users, developers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company believes that Android has played a crucial role in India's digital transformation.

The appeal to the Supreme Court marks a significant step in the legal battle between Google and the Indian regulatory authorities. The outcome of the case will have implications for competition regulations and the practices of major tech companies operating within India's digital landscape.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Kishan Rao A S
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
