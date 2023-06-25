500 Clinics In Tamil Nadu To Offer Free Health Services To Needy

On 6 June, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K Stalin, announced the introduction of 500 urban primary health centers across the state. The clinics aim to resolve healthcare issues for urban poor people free of cost. The services include vaccination for children, and pregnant women, screenings for conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and tuberculosis, and medications for illnesses.

The initiative involves 189 UPHCs in municipalities and 140 under the Greater Chennai Corporation, 50 for Coimbatore, and 46 for Salem, Trichy, and Tiruppur. He has also announced the inauguration of 708 urban primary health clinics, each built at a cost of 25 lakhs. The clinics will have doctors, nurses, health inspectors, and assistants to provide the best possible services to the needy. Additionally, the clinics will work on two shifts, 8 am-12 pm and 4 pm-8 pm, as part of the "Universal Health Coverage Programme."

Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian, says, "The aim is to make preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care services free to the people near their houses." As per the report by The Times of India, the inspiration behind the initiative is the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic which was started by Aam Aadmi Party in the Capital, New Delhi.

Telemedicine Facilities

The services don't limit to physical clinics, but it also offers telemedicine facilities through e-sanjeevani app for consultations and medical prescriptions. It also suggests patients higher medical hospitals options such as peripheral hospitals, district headquarters, or government medical college hospitals.

Tamil Nadu is known for its exceptional health sector, which has drawn attention worldwide as the city attracts nearly 45 to 50 percent of health tourists from abroad and about 40 percent domestically. The state has one of the lowest mortality rates in India because of effective healthcare and technological advancement. The urban poor population in cities has access to healthcare facilities, but sky-touching prices make them the most vulnerable, and the issue often gets neglected.

Also Read: IMF Working On Global Central Bank Digital Currency Platform