Deaths Due To Accident In India Crossed 1.5 Lakh Mark; Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu Tops List

The number of road accidents in India in the 2021 calendar year has been recorded at 4,12,432, which claimed 1,53,972 lives and left 3,84,448 injured. The data has been produced in a recent report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, collected from police departments of states and Union Territories (UTs).

However, the report named 'Road accidents in India- 2021' highlights that major accident indicators performed better in 2021 when compared to 2019. The data for the number of accidents witnessed a sharp decline of 8.1 per cent, and data for injuries due to road accidents decreased by 14.8 per cent in 2021 compared to 2019.

Reports Findings

Regarding road accidents, fatalities increased by 1.9 per cent in 2021. Furthermore, if the total figures are taken on an average, then the country witnessed 1,130 accidents and 422 deaths every day in 2021, or 18 deaths and 47 accidents every hour. The total number compared to 2019 has decreased considerably, but it remains a matter of concern.

Notably, if the age group of victims is considered for 2021, young adults of 18-45 years accounted for a total of 67.6 per cent of accidents, and people in the 18-60 age group accounted for a total of 84.5 per cent of accidents, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the country saw an unprecedented decrease in 2020 in the number of accidents, injuries, and fatalities. It was due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as it led to nationwide lockdown, restricting vehicle movement across the country.

Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu Tops List

The report highlights that amongst the states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents, while Tamil Nadu showed the highest number of road accidents on National Highways. Furthermore, states like Mizoram, Bihar, and Punjab accounted for the most severe injuries due to accidents.

The report also suggests that overspeeding of vehicles has been a significant factor in fatalities as it accounted for 69.6 per cent of total deaths, followed by driving the vehicle on the wrong side (5.2 per cent). People should drive carefully by following the traffic norms and guidelines to avoid such incidents.

