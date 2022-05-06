All section
Caste discrimination
Hyderabad: Dalit Man Beaten To Death For Marrying Muslim Woman; Kin Held

Image Credit: NDTV, ANI/ Twitter

Andhra Pradesh,  6 May 2022 7:52 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-06T14:21:55+05:30

A Dalit man was beaten to death on a busy road after the couple, that was on a two-wheeler was chased by the woman's brother and another family member. Those who tried to intervene were threatened.

The busy streets of Hyderabad witnessed the gruesome killing of a 26-year-old Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday. He was brutally beaten to death for allegedly marrying a Muslim woman against her family's wishes. On May 4, around 9 PM, the couple riding on their two-wheeler was chased by the woman's brother and another relative.

After they stopped the couple, they hit the Dalit man with an iron rod on the head and attacked him with a knife. Moreover, the onlookers were threatened when they tried to intervene to save the man.

Victim Belonged To SC Community

The victim belonged to the Mala community, considered a Scheduled Caste in the state. While the Police claimed that only two men were the preparators, the woman, Syed Ashrin Sulthana, said that five men were involved in the attack.

The two had been in a relationship since Class 10 and had tried to approach the woman's family with the intent of marriage. Ashrin said, "He even told my mother that he would convert to Islam, but still they never accepted the proposal", as per a report in The NewsMinute. As the girl's family never accepted the proposal, the two got married in Arya Samaj Mandir on January 31.

Accused Arrested For Murder

Inspector K Seetharaman said that the motive for the murder was because of the inter-faith marriage. The two accused– Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed, have been arrested by the Police under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3(2)(V) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused had tried to kill the couple previously, but when the latter realised, they were being followed, they shifted to Vishakhapatnam for a few days. After the accused tracked them again, they planned to kill Nagaraju at his workplace but later changed the plan. However, the accused fled the crime scene after beating and killing Nagaraju on the road.

Also Read: First Transwoman To Pursue PhD In Karnataka Chooses Gender Studies As Her Subject

