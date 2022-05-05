All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
First Transwoman To Pursue PhD In Karnataka Chooses Gender Studies As Her Subject

Image Credit: Unsplash, The Times of India

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

First Transwoman To Pursue PhD In Karnataka Chooses Gender Studies As Her Subject

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  5 May 2022 9:50 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Deepa Buddhe HG, a transwoman is the first member of the community in the state to pursue her doctorate. She became a household name during the pandemic for her interventions for the betterment of the LGBTQ community.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Deepa Buddhe HG became the first transwoman in Karnataka to take a PhD. Currently, she is at the Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre under the University of Mysore. A resident of Chamrajanagar district in the state, Deepa, became a household name during the pandemic for supporting her community through multiple interventions, including distributing food kits. In 2020, she completed her Masters in Ambedkar Studies with the first rank.

She said that initially, she had no idea about PhD course but wanted to study as much as possible. Therefore, she chose to continue studying after completing her Masters', The Times of India reported. She started her PhD under the guidance of centre director J Somashekhar. She completed her bachelor's as a male. However, when she came out as a transwoman, she took inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar and took the course at Mysore University.

No Column For Transgender People

While applying for her undergraduate course, she did not find a column for transgender people and convinced her University to make a section for the third gender. After registering as a transwoman, she completed her course with 80 per cent marks.

She believes that the only way forward in society is through education, and therefore, the community should not refrain from choosing it. While many transgender people have done their doctoral studies at the University as males and females, she is the first openly trans person to do so.

She was born as a male child and four sisters to her parents and was in grade 7 when she identified herself. Her father was a daily-wage worker, and the family treated her with love until she came out. After that, they started rejecting her. She left her house when she was studying pre-university to join her community and has not met her family in the last 12 years.

Also Read: Going Back In Time: How Charaka Shapath Is Out Of Place For Modern Day Medical Practice?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Transgender people 
PhD 
Karnataka 
LGBTQ 

Must Reads

Healthcare For All! Odisha To Come Up With India's 'First' Tribal Health Observatory
Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhand's Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered
Viral Video Of Disturbing Murder In Baharampur, Murshidabad Shared With False Love Jihad Claim
Video Of Pakistan Falsely Shared As Reason Behind 'Population Explosion In India'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X