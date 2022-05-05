First Transwoman To Pursue PhD In Karnataka Chooses Gender Studies As Her Subject

Deepa Buddhe HG became the first transwoman in Karnataka to take a PhD. Currently, she is at the Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre under the University of Mysore. A resident of Chamrajanagar district in the state, Deepa, became a household name during the pandemic for supporting her community through multiple interventions, including distributing food kits. In 2020, she completed her Masters in Ambedkar Studies with the first rank.

She said that initially, she had no idea about PhD course but wanted to study as much as possible. Therefore, she chose to continue studying after completing her Masters', The Times of India reported. She started her PhD under the guidance of centre director J Somashekhar. She completed her bachelor's as a male. However, when she came out as a transwoman, she took inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar and took the course at Mysore University.

No Column For Transgender People

While applying for her undergraduate course, she did not find a column for transgender people and convinced her University to make a section for the third gender. After registering as a transwoman, she completed her course with 80 per cent marks.

She believes that the only way forward in society is through education, and therefore, the community should not refrain from choosing it. While many transgender people have done their doctoral studies at the University as males and females, she is the first openly trans person to do so.

She was born as a male child and four sisters to her parents and was in grade 7 when she identified herself. Her father was a daily-wage worker, and the family treated her with love until she came out. After that, they started rejecting her. She left her house when she was studying pre-university to join her community and has not met her family in the last 12 years.

