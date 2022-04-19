Uttar Pradesh: Minor Dalit Boy Assaulted, Asked To Lick Feet In Viral Video; 7 Arrested

In yet another caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh, a minor boy from the Dalit community has been assaulted and forced to lick the feet of one of the accused. A video went viral on social media showing a Dalit teen being assaulted, after which eight people were arrested.

The victim is a resident of Jagatpur town and was taken to Ramlila Maidan by a friend. Afterwards, he was taken to Salon Road, where other people took him to a park.

Filed Police Complaint After Video Went Viral

The accused uses casteist slurs and humiliates the teen in the video. The group of people was seen sitting on their bikes and laughing at the minor being humiliated. Moreover, one of the accused was seen beating up the teenager and forcing him to lick his feet. The Police said that after the video went viral on social media, the boy and his mother reached Kotwali Police Station to file a complaint.

Ashok Singh, a senior Police official, said, "The aggrieved student had given a complaint at the police station after which those who assaulted him have been booked by the UP police under relevant sections of the law. The same video is now viral on social media", NDTV reported.

Main Accused Was A Minor

Shlok Kumar, the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rae Bareli, said that the main accused in the violence case was a minor and sent to a juvenile home. Six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh, and Yash Pratap, are adults, and they have been arrested.

The Police officials also mentioned that the Class 10 Dalit boy was assaulted because he was not agreeing to bow down to the extortion call of his seniors from the same school.

