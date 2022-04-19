All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
World Liver Day: Sonu Sood To Provide Subsidised Liver Transplant To 50 Underprivileged Children

Image Credit: uaenews4u

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

World Liver Day: Sonu Sood To Provide Subsidised Liver Transplant To 50 Underprivileged Children

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  19 April 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

As part of ‘World Liver Day’, observed on April 19, the actor has joined hands with the Aster Volunteers, the CSR initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, to encourage people to take care of their liver health proactively.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has again stepped up to help 50 underprivileged children avail of subsidised liver transplants. As a part of World Liver Day, which is celebrated on April 19, Sood would also be a part of a drive to spread awareness about the alarming rate of increasing cases of liver disease in India.

The actor has joined hands with the Aster Volunteers, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, to encourage people to take care of their liver health proactively. Because of the unavailability of suitable donors, liver failure is one of the leading causes of death due to liver disease.

Claim Over 2 Lakh Lives In India

Fifty children from underprivileged backgrounds would receive a liver transplant at a subsidised price because of the joint initiative of Sood and Aster Volunteers. The transplant procedure would be carried out at the multi-organ transplant centre located at Aster CMI and Aster RV Hospitals in Bengaluru and Aster Medcity and Aster MIMS Hospital, Calicut in Kerala, The Hindu reported.

Liver diseases claim more than 2,00,000 lives in India every year, whereas only 15 to 20 per cent of the patients can receive a liver. About 10 per cent of the total cases of liver disease come from children.

Hoped To Reach Poor Children Waiting For Transplant

The actor said that the country needs to help the needy collectively. He also highlighted that the rising cases of liver diseases in the country, the fatality rates due to unavailability of the donor and the inability of poor people to afford liver transplants are causes of concern.

Further, he hoped that he could reach those children in line for liver transplants but has not been able to afford them yet.

Also Read: Amway's 'Pyramid Fraud': Here's How Multi-Level Marketing Forced People Into Its Network For Decades

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
World Liver Day 
Sonu Sood 
Poor children 
Transplant 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X