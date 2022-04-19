World Liver Day: Sonu Sood To Provide Subsidised Liver Transplant To 50 Underprivileged Children

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has again stepped up to help 50 underprivileged children avail of subsidised liver transplants. As a part of World Liver Day, which is celebrated on April 19, Sood would also be a part of a drive to spread awareness about the alarming rate of increasing cases of liver disease in India.

The actor has joined hands with the Aster Volunteers, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, to encourage people to take care of their liver health proactively. Because of the unavailability of suitable donors, liver failure is one of the leading causes of death due to liver disease.

Claim Over 2 Lakh Lives In India

Fifty children from underprivileged backgrounds would receive a liver transplant at a subsidised price because of the joint initiative of Sood and Aster Volunteers. The transplant procedure would be carried out at the multi-organ transplant centre located at Aster CMI and Aster RV Hospitals in Bengaluru and Aster Medcity and Aster MIMS Hospital, Calicut in Kerala, The Hindu reported.

Liver diseases claim more than 2,00,000 lives in India every year, whereas only 15 to 20 per cent of the patients can receive a liver. About 10 per cent of the total cases of liver disease come from children.

Hoped To Reach Poor Children Waiting For Transplant

The actor said that the country needs to help the needy collectively. He also highlighted that the rising cases of liver diseases in the country, the fatality rates due to unavailability of the donor and the inability of poor people to afford liver transplants are causes of concern.

Further, he hoped that he could reach those children in line for liver transplants but has not been able to afford them yet.

