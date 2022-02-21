All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dalit Activist, Kerala Twenty20 Party Member Dies; FIR States Attacked With Intention

Credits: Facebook (Twenty20), India Today 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Dalit Activist, Kerala Twenty20 Party Member Dies; FIR States Attacked With Intention

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Kerala,  21 Feb 2022 10:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The incident took place on February 12, when the victim was taking part in his organisation's 'light off' protest against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for allegedly opposing a streetlight challenge organised by it at the panchayat to replace old street lamps with new ones.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An activist and a member of the Twenty20 political party was brutally thrashed allegedly by a group of CPI (M) workers and succumbed to his injuries. The victim, CK Deepu, was a local leader of the party at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district.

The 37-year-old lived in a Dalit colony, Kizhakkambalam panchayat, and had the party's stronghold.

Attacked During Protest

Twenty20 has four village panchayats in the district. The party alleged that the CPI(M) CPM MLA PV Sreenijin objected to all developmental activities in the panchayats under his constituency.

The incident took place on February 12, when Deepu was taking part in his organisation's 'light off' protest against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for allegedly opposing a streetlight challenge organised by it at the panchayat to replace old street lamps with new ones. The lights were shut off in all households for 15 minutes, The Indian Express reported.

Sreenijin had come out against Twenty20 mobilising funds from the public for the street lights.

The protest allegedly provoked the opposition party. A group of people surrounded Deepu and attacked him, and they threatened the Dalit youth with severe consequences if he complained to the police.

The youth was rushed to the hospital after he sustained grave injuries but succumbed two days later as his health kept deteriorating.

Assailants Threatened Party Members

Panchayat member Nisha Aliyar alleged that Sreenijin was present in the same colony Deepu was attacked. Aliyar said the attackers also threatened her of life if she disclosed the incident.

Attacked With Intention To Kill

Following his death, the police had arrested four CPI(M) workers on charges of the murder attempt.

A recent report by India Today revealed that an FIR was filed in Deepu's murder case. The complaint has named mentions that the attackers had injured him purposefully. The accused in the FIR, identified as Chelakkulam natives Sainudeen, Basheer, Abdul Rehman and Azeez, were arrested recently.

Also Read: Students Missing Exams May Not Be Allowed To Reappear: Karnataka Official

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Dalit Activist 
Kerala 
Twenty20 Party 
murder 
Kizhakkambalam 
Ernakulam district. 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X