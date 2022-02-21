Dalit Activist, Kerala Twenty20 Party Member Dies; FIR States Attacked With Intention

An activist and a member of the Twenty20 political party was brutally thrashed allegedly by a group of CPI (M) workers and succumbed to his injuries. The victim, CK Deepu, was a local leader of the party at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district.

The 37-year-old lived in a Dalit colony, Kizhakkambalam panchayat, and had the party's stronghold.

Attacked During Protest

Twenty20 has four village panchayats in the district. The party alleged that the CPI(M) CPM MLA PV Sreenijin objected to all developmental activities in the panchayats under his constituency.

The incident took place on February 12, when Deepu was taking part in his organisation's 'light off' protest against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for allegedly opposing a streetlight challenge organised by it at the panchayat to replace old street lamps with new ones. The lights were shut off in all households for 15 minutes, The Indian Express reported.

Sreenijin had come out against Twenty20 mobilising funds from the public for the street lights.

The protest allegedly provoked the opposition party. A group of people surrounded Deepu and attacked him, and they threatened the Dalit youth with severe consequences if he complained to the police.

The youth was rushed to the hospital after he sustained grave injuries but succumbed two days later as his health kept deteriorating.

Assailants Threatened Party Members

Panchayat member Nisha Aliyar alleged that Sreenijin was present in the same colony Deepu was attacked. Aliyar said the attackers also threatened her of life if she disclosed the incident.

Attacked With Intention To Kill

Following his death, the police had arrested four CPI(M) workers on charges of the murder attempt.

A recent report by India Today revealed that an FIR was filed in Deepu's murder case. The complaint has named mentions that the attackers had injured him purposefully. The accused in the FIR, identified as Chelakkulam natives Sainudeen, Basheer, Abdul Rehman and Azeez, were arrested recently.

