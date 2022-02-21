All section
Caste discrimination
Credits: Times Of India 

Trending
Students Missing Exams May Not Be Allowed To Reappear: Karnataka Official

Karnataka,  21 Feb 2022

A government official informed that they had issued instructions to the institutions not to give a second chance to the students who missed first. The notification will be published in writing and will likely be released on Monday.

The Hijab row intensifies in Karnataka, along with the government's stance on the issue. A recent report by the Hindustan Times states that students who have refused to attend school over the hijab issue might not be allowed to reappear for the pre-university practical examinations once they miss it. The tests will commence on Monday, February 21.

No Second Chance

The HT quoted a government official confirming the development on Sunday, February 20. The official informed that the exams were to start from February 17 but were delayed amid the Hijab controversy that resulted in the shut down of several colleges.

The official informed that they had issued instructions to the institutions not to give a second chance to the students who missed first. The notification will be published in writing and will likely be released on Monday.

Students Refusing To Attend College

The students in schools also refused to attend their classes after being asked to remove the Hijab before entering the premises.

Last week, around 13 students of Class 10 of the Government High School in Shivamogga district skipped school when asked to remove Hijab. A separate classroom was allotted for Muslim girls to remove their Hijab before appearing for the preparatory class. Despite no official order, the school management enforced removing their headscarves.

This is not the only school where students have refused to attend. Nearly 30 students of Karnataka Public School in the Kodagu district returned home without attending classes when they were asked to remove their Hijab.

Final Judgement Awaited

Several students have filed a petition at the Karnataka high court, demanding the right to wear the Hijab within the premises of educational institutions. The final verdict is yet to be pronounced.

X