Dabur's Same-Sex Couple Ad Withdrawn Due To 'Public Intolerance': Justice Chandrachud

Indian adverts have a fixed range of female portrayals in brand endorsements. The women are either have to attempt to look pretty, be a dutiful mother, a wife, or a hypersexualised nymphomaniac. Any deviations from this range are discarded right away through a ban or withdrawal. Dabur, a consumer goods company, had to withdraw its Fem's Karwa Chauth campaign from social media on Tuesday after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra threatened legal action over it.

A huge vindictive mob jumped into the fray, accusing the brand of maligning Hindu customs by showing the same-sex couple observing fast for each other. While a section of society widely praised the concept of the ad for being progressive, In contrast, it was condemned by a few self-styled custodians of Hinduism for "Too western for the Indian State."

Due To 'Public Intolerance'

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has expressed concern over the withdrawal of the advertisement by Dabur on the grounds of "public intolerance". The withdrawal of the advert was also followed up with an unconditional apology for "unintentionally hurting people's sentiments".

In a speech on 'Empowerment of women through legal awareness' at a NALSA programme organised in collaboration with the National Commission for Women, Justice Chandrachud emphasised bringing awareness upon women's issues and making the younger generation of Men in our society aware by changing the mindset.

'True Freedom For Women Is Truly Intersectional'

"The more we realise that women's category encompasses various social, economic and political disadvantages, the more we will be able to cater to their individualised and actual needs. True freedom for women, in other words, is truly intersectional." he was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

Also Read: PM Modi's 'Panchamrit' Mantra To Fight Climate Action At COP26 Summit